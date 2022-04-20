Food Lion donates to Atkins food pantry

A donation of more than $2,300 worth of food from Food Lion in Marion to the Atkins First Church of God food pantry will go a long way toward helping one of the area’s largest free food distribution organizations continue its community service.

The donation last Thursday was collected by representatives of the pantry with the help of Food Lion employees.

Harold Henderlite, director of the church pantry, said they had received a $100,000 grant last year for two years but it had been spent on food and equipment, including freezers and refrigerators to store the food.

“We are the largest food pantry in Southwest Virginia with the most space,” Henderlite said. Between the USDA and local provisions, the pantry gives out over 100 pounds of food and about 300 bags each month, feeding between 800 and 1,000 individuals and families.

The amount distributed decreased some during the pandemic, Henderlite said, but has been increasing.

USDA has cut back on provisions, he said. The pantry used to be able to provide multiple bags to families but is now more limited in how much it has available.

The pantries are provided food from the government through Feeding America and the same or different items are donated by local grocery stores and restaurants. Pantries can also purchase non-USDA food from Feeding America.

The Atkins food pantry receives donations four times each week from grocery stores – Food Lion and Food City – and pizzas from Little Caesar’s. They previously received food donations from KFC, which has been unable to donate for some time.

Tyson Poston, store manager at Food Lion in Marion, helped with the loading of donated items along with some of his employees. Several of those employees were helping out on their day off.

“Food Lion supports two local food pantries, one is in Atkins with Mr. Henderlite, and we’ve got another one with the Methodist church in Marion, and we try and partner and help with those two as much as we can,” said Poston. “We give them weekly donations of unsaleable products that are still fit for human consumption. We just want to make sure that people don’t have to choose between, like gas and groceries. Food Lion’s business is feeding people and that’s our main charitable contribution is through the Food Lion Feeds organization doing things like helping our local food banks what we did today.”

“Helping a lot of people feels good [and] that a company like Food Lion can manage in such a way that we’re able to help our local friends and neighbors,” Poston said. “Glad to be a part of it. All of our guys are committed to supporting our friends and neighbors through the Food Lion Feeds program.”

Atkins First Church of God food pantry is at 6118 Lee Highway in Atkins. The food bank is open on the first Tuesday of each month from 12:30-5 p.m. except in January and July when it is held on the second Tuesday. Pantry customers must qualify by income eligibility for the USDA items, but anyone is eligible for the non-USDA items. Currently the service is drive-thru onl