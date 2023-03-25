Floyd County High School alumni are invited to participate in the upcoming Hoops for HOPE Alumni Games.

Joshua’s HOPE (Helping Others Pursue Education) events benefit an annual scholarship awarded in honor of Floyd County’s Joshua Cantrell, the son of Travis and Laura, who died in the mid-2000s from a rare form of brain cancer.

In addition to spring alumni games, Joshua’s HOPE hosts High Noon for HOPE. Hoops for HOPE alumni games started in 2008.

The 16th Hoops for HOPE is set for Saturday, April 8, with the co-ed kids (grades one to three) starting off the day at 9 a.m., followed by fourth- through sixth-graders.

Women alumni will take the court at 11:30 a.m., with the Young Men’s game at 1 p.m. and the Old Men’s game at 2:30 p.m. All games will take place on the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School (721 Baker St.).

Community members interested in participating can email Travis at cantrellt@floyd.k12.va.us. Everyone is invited to enjoy the games and community fellowship on April 8.