Slusher sinks last-minute layup for Buffs’ 65-64 win

Floyd County High School’s basketball Buffaloes kicked off their final week of regular season home games with tight, close victories against the always-tough Carroll County Cavaliers in the Alan Cantrell Gym Monday night.

The varsity Buffs trailed the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter Feb. 7, after leading by 10 points at the half, and the top spot on the scoreboard changed hands often in the final period.

One-point down with 25 seconds to go, Buffalo Matt Slusher stole the ball and came down court to complete a layup that put Floyd up 64-65.

The Buffaloes held the lead, even with two timeouts by the Cavs in the final seconds and held on to win.

Floyd opened the game with a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter, 15-10, increased it to 39-29 at the half, then saw it evaporate in a dry spell that let the Cavs within points, then one before Carroll took the lead.

The difference waivered as scoring evened, with the Cavs and Buffs dropping in 3-pointers to swap leads, before fouls came into play and turned the game into a one-pointer before Slushers’ steal and layup.

Kaiden Swortzel led scoring with 21 points, following by Ashton Agnew’s 18, Dylan Bond 10, Ryan Swortzel 4, Slusher 6, AJ Cantrell 3, and 2 apiece by Micah Underwood and Gavin Herrington.

The Buffaloes led the Cavaliers in three-pointers: 7, with three by Bond, two from Agnew and one each by Slusher and Cantrell.

The win evened the Buffaloes season at 9-9 with games remaining for a week, and at trailing the district tally 3-4.

The Junior Varsity Buffs took the lead at their game opener and never lost it, but the score tightened in the fourth quarter before going into the final period leading 35-28, but finished with a 48-43 win.

In games late last week, the Buffaloes lost to Radford 79-66 as the Bobcats, seeking revenge for a surprising loss to James River earlier in the week, took the lead and kept pace even as the Buffaloes narrowed the gap in the second half.

Kaiden Swortzel led Buffalo scoring with 24 points, followed by 21 from Ashton Agnew, Dylan Bond’s 9, AJ Cantrell’s 6, Micah Underwood 2, Gavin Herrington 2 and Ryan Swortzel 2.

Agnew led 3-point scoring with 5 and 2 by Bond.

The JV Buffs led the Cats 4-0 at the beginning of their game but lost it shortly afterward and Radford took the win 39-28.

The night before at the Cantrell gym, the Lady Buffaloes had few problems with shutting down Martinsville 54-29 as Karlie Nichols led scoring with 16 points while Kiley Hylton added 12, followed by Destiny Harman with 9, 7 by Zoey Snavely, Karley Bond’s 5 and two each by Sabrie Blevins and Leah Blevins, and 1 by Carly Thompson.

Nichols had three 3-point scores, and Harman had one. Harman also had 5 steals and 4 assists, and Mackenzie Thompson added 2.

The JV Lady Buffs faced the Glenvar Highlanders in the opening game Wednesday night and came away with a 63-61 win in a hard-fought match.

On Feb. 8 the boy Buffaloes were scheduled to face Glenvar in a game, and the Lady Buffs are set to meet James River.

The boys meet Pulaski County Feb. 9 and the girls take on Alleghany on Feb. 10, before both squads end their regular season on the road with the Lady Buffs facing Martinsville and the Buffalos meet James River in Buchanan.