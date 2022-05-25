Local officers graduate training academy, Marion recruit recognized with Michael Chandler Leadership Award

Three men who will serve and protect the people of Smyth County graduated from the region’s intensive basic training academy last week. One of those men earned recognition that reminds all officers of the risk their work carries and the importance of leadership and humility as they go about their work.

The three law enforcement officers were Cristian Centeno of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and Dalton Pennington and Jordan Propst of the Marion Police Department. They began training at the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy on Jan. 10. Not all of those who started the 117th basic school completed it with some dropping out in the first days.

In a social media post, Sheriff Chip Shuler thanked “Academy Director Tim Tester and his staff for the excellent training they provided” and “Pastor David Medley and Brookside Baptist Church for sponsoring Cristian through his journey.”

Centeno will be assigned to the sheriff’s office patrol division.

Chief John Clair celebrated the MPD graduates, saying in an email to town leaders, “I have no doubt these officers will continue to serve Marion with distinction.”

He noted that Pennington was chosen as the class president and became the first recipient of the Michael Chandler Leadership Award.

Clair said, “This award is named after the Big Stone Gap officer killed in the line of duty last November, and is designed to recognize leadership and humility in each class.”

Chandler was shot last November on his 29th birthday while performing a welfare check at a house.

Tim Tester, the academy’s executive director, described Chandler as “a true public servant.”

“Michael went above and beyond in service to the citizens of Big Stone Gap,” Tester said. “He was also a member of the Big Stone Gap Fire Department and had served with them since 2015.”

“On the night he was killed,” Tester said, Chandler “was the only officer working in the town of Big Stone Gap when a man requested him to do a welfare check on a female that was at a residence located a short distance outside of the town limits in Wise County. Many officers would have simply told the complainant that he would have to contact the Sheriff’s Office to have a deputy check the residence but Officer Chandler, being the ultimate public servant and heeding the true calling to help people in need, traveled to this residence in the early morning hours to offer assistance to a citizen possibly needing his aid. Sadly, Officer Chandler was shot and killed a short time after arriving on scene.”

Chandler’s personal character also helped define him. Tester said, “Michael was also a man of high integrity and character as was evidenced by the fact that he was raising his 17-year-brother Chris, for whom Michael had legal custody of along with Michael’s beautiful young daughter Kamryn.”

Tester also noted that Chandler had just gotten married several weeks prior to Natasha Chandler, a deputy with the Wise County Sheriff’s Department.

To determine who should receive the award, Tester said, “The academy staff was tasked with selecting the recruit whose contributions and dedication contributed to the success of the class. The recruit must have served as an exceptional leader, mentor and role model for the class throughout the 19 weeks of the academy.”

Pennington, Tester said, “was the unanimous choice for this award based upon the example he set, the standard he upheld and the dedication that he put into this training.”

The executive director noted that Pennington reflects on Marion, saying, “Officer Pennington stood out as a true professional, and I commend Chief Clair and the town of Marion for making such an outstanding hire.”