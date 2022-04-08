Youth fishing event coming to Marion

The more than 25-year-old celebration of Kids Fishing Day is coming to Marion this May.

For most of its existence, the annual Smyth County event was held on the South Fork of the Holston near the Riverside Community Center. However, according to a correspondence exchange between the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) and the Marion Police Department, deteriorating streambanks were among several reasons that necessitated the move.

Tyler Sheets, a conservation police officer, praised the Riverside Community Center members for their work. “The members… made this event their own in many ways and went above and beyond what was asked of them,” he said in an email to Chief John Clair.

Sheets also lauded the opportunities of hosting the event in Riverbend Park, citing “stream access, parking, recreational activities, and proximity to local businesses. This type of venue is ideal for an event like Kids Fishing Day.”

A Marion resident, Sheets said he’s looking forward to working with the MPD to make the now-dubbed Youth Fishing Day a success. He wrote, “This event allows children and adults to interact with LEOs in a positive environment and helps to build community trust.”

Clair concurs. Tasked to take a community policing approach to his work, the chief said he thought about how the MPD could best engage the community in the community. He looked to Southwest Virginia’s incredible natural resources and saw a good place to start.

To help accomplish those goals, he undertook the training to become a hunter education instructor.

For Youth Fishing Day, Clair said, Sgt. Rick Billings, an avid tournament angler, is leading the effort.

The chief did note that they hope to have food trucks on site as well as a volunteer hunter safety group and private fishing groups. Prizes will be awarded.

DWR will stock the waterway.

For those youngsters who want, MPD staff will be there to interact and help with fishing. Clair reflected that when youngsters see an MPD officer, he wants them to think “that’s the officer who helped me catch a fish.”

Kids Fishing Day will take place on Saturday, May 7, at Marion’s Riverbend Park for youth 15 years old and younger. Registration gets under way at 8 a.m. with activities from 9 a.m. until noon.