Fifteen-year old Bella Bailey passed her review this week to become the first-ever female Eagle Scout in Floyd County.

A member of Scout Troop 19 under Scoutmaster Greg Sazonov, Bella has completed a number of big projects throughout her scouting career, including organizing the deconstruction of playground at Floyd County Parks and Rec.

Bella, who attends Floyd County High School, joined scouts in August 2019. Her dad Tommy said it has given her the opportunity to dive into various subjects, experience new things and learn valuable life skills.

“Bella has learned about service to others by volunteering at many organizations throughout her scouting career, and although she is naturally shy, scouts has helped her become a better leader,” Tommy said.

Some of her volunteering projects were with local blood drives, the Floyd County Humane Society, the Floyd County Historical Society, ReNew the New and Skyline Nursing Home, Bella said.

A troop trip in January to Florida was organized by older scouts, including Bella, she said, from sleeping arrangements to daily activities.

“Some of the activities included taking the Oceanography merit badge, snorkeling at Phil Foster, and we were taught how to sail by a group of Sea Scouts, which is a version of scouting that deals with more sea and water related activities,” Bella said. “Our planning helped the trip be successful.”

Bella’s Eagle Scout achievement coincided with the fourth anniversary of Troop 19. Scoutmaster Sazonov said she has served as Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader and Senior Patrol Leader.

“Bella has transitioned from a shy youth to one who can readily lead the other scouts in skills such as lashing poles together to create a pioneering project to making sure Patrols are cleaning up from meals properly,” Sazonov said.

She has practiced Scouting’s Aims of Citizenship, Character Development, Leadership and Personal Fitness, all outdoors.

Bella said she feels “very honored” to be the first female Eagle Scout in Troop 19 and Floyd County, especially since girls have been able to join BSA scouting troops for a few years.

“Becoming an Eagle Scout requires dedication and hard work, I hope I can be an inspiration to other girls to join scouts and in hopes that they too may become an Eagle Scout,” she said.

Both of her parents are extremely proud of Bella and the amount of really hard work she’s put into scouting.

“Over the last four years, I watched her grow and develop through the program,” Amber Skies, Bella’s mom, said. “I am grateful for the scouting troop and their amazing leader Greg Sazonov.”

Bella’s dad Tommy said the teenager has learned a lot not only from Sazonov but also Assistant Scoutmaster Dana Beegle, Troop 19 committee members, other scouts’ parents and others.

“Along the way Bella has had many great experiences and learned valuable life skills. The merit badges have given her a glimpse into many subject areas I feel she might not have gotten otherwise,” Tommy said. “She has also learned the value of volunteer service and giving back to others.”

Members of Bella’s Board of Review included Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig, committee members Amy Willoughby and William Russell, Mr. Holt, and Troop 36 Scoutmaster Rebbecca Jackson.

Bella said after graduating high school, she plans to study film or wellness and nutrition, and travel to learn about new cultures.

A formal ceremony to celebrate Bella will be held at the June Bug Center on April 2.