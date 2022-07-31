Floyd man handed five years behind bars

A Floyd man and convicted felon who broke into a county gun store to steal multiple guns was sent to prison for five years in Floyd County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Michael Allen Adkins, 55, said to Judge Mike Fleenor on July 26 that he “could not recognize what I have done” in breaking and entering the shop and taking 13 expensive weapons worth thousands of dollars.

Adkins said “extenuating circumstances” led to the earlier felony that cost him the right to own firearms. He also asked the judge for leniency because he pleaded guilty to the crimes.

Fleenor sentenced Adkins to prison for three years for felony firearms larceny and another two years for on obtaining a gun as a felon.

“As a 55-year-old, there should be no excuses,” Fleenor said. “Entering a guilty plea does not count as an excuse.”

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp said Adkins’ actions were “a brazen violation of the law” that prohibits him from obtaining weapons.

The judge said Adkins will still have 10 years hanging over his head when he gets out of prison.

In another hearing on July 26, a 66-year-old man from Copper Hill, indicted earlier this month on a charge of object sexual penetration of a girl under the age of 13 in 2019, sought bail.

James Terry Moran Jr., through his attorney David Rhodes of Christiansburg, said he would live with his mother to await a hearing in September to set a date for a jury trial.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom argued granting the release would be a threat to the girl and her family. He said Moran “inappropriately” touched the child in May of 2019 and should remain in jail until his trial.

Fleenor questioned Moran’s mother, who testified that she would be responsible for him and said he would follow curfews and other restrictions, including no contact with children.

Judge Fleenor agreed to a secured bond, set limitations and ordered Moran to return to court on Sept. 6 to set the trial date.

In a long day of hearings, pleas, sentencing and other items after the closed-door Drug Court earlier in the day, other actions included:

Zachery Lee Bolton of Ferrum was found guilty of violating his probation on a drug possession conviction and Judge Fleenor sent him to prison for a year with another year remaining on probation after he get out. He also remains on 17 more years of probation on other drug charges.

Amanda Katherine Davis of Roanoke for convicted for contempt of court for failure to appear after a capias was issued in April and was sentence to 10 days in jail.

Fleenor dismissed all drug possession and gun possession charges against Deshawn Kiree Tucker of Pulaski after the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office recommended they be dropped because of a lack of evidence.

The judge gave Clarence Dale Hall of Floyd a two-year suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.

TC Allen Beckner of Bent Mountain, indicted earlier this month on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and possession of a gun with the drugs, sought release on bail while he awaits trial on Sept. 6. It was granted.