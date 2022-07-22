FISH works to restore couple’s indoor plumbing

A Floyd couple has not had running water in their home for more than six months. Floyd Initiative for Safe Housing has started a fundraising campaign to help remedy the situation.

Around Christmas, the pipe from Kathy and Howard Whitaker’s spring well to their house broke. It had broken before, but this time the break is far up a hill and on another person's property, right next to a paved driveway.

Howard, a Bronze Star veteran of the Vietnam War, hauls water from a nearby creek to flush the toilet, and he and Kathy purchase their drinking water.

The Whitaker's applied for and received funds for a new well, but the well driller had to put them off, and now the cost of the well has gone up and they need to raise additional funds.

With the community’s help, the Whitaker's can afford to put in a needed and deserved new well.

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe campaign titled “The Whitakers need water” at https://gofund.me/6f922892.

F.I.S.H. focuses on repair work for individuals and families in need of dry, safe and warm housing within Floyd County.

The team also works with Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley and provides resources and information for those in need.

Donate to F.I.S.H. and its projects at https://tinyurl.com/FloydFISH.