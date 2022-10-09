Long’s ‘memorable contributions’ focus of courthouse renaming

Former Circuit Judge Marcus H. Long Jr. visited Floyd County recently for a celebration in his honor that noted the “incredible impact” he made locally before retirement.

County Bar Association President Jonathan Rogers said he and Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom were in “total agreement to name” the county courthouse after Long and praised him for his implementation of a drug court and care for the county and its citizens.

Rogers thanked Branscom for his help on getting the courthouse named and the Board of Supervisors for approving it.

“We had agreement in spades,” Rogers said.

Rogers praised Long for his commitment to the county and its needs.

“I never expected something like this,” Long said Oct. 3 before joining his daughter to cut the ribbon to the entrance of the Marcus H. Long Courthouse.

Both former sheriff Shannon Zeman and current Sheriff Brian Craig praised Long’s commitment to hand down harsh sentences on drug dealers and those who manufacture the highly addictive methamphetamine that Long, from the bench, called “an epidemic in Floyd County and throughout southwestern Virginia.”

“Dealers were afraid to come here,” Sheriff Craig said.

He told a story about law enforcement officials in Pulaski “wanting to know why so many drug offenders were leaving Floyd and moving to Pulaski.”

“Judge Long,” he answered.

“The impact you made on Floyd County is memorable,” Craig said.

Zeman, liked others, praised Long’s creation of the Drug Court in Floyd and in other jurisdictions.

“You did a wonderful thing for this county,” Zeman said. “We in Floyd County thank you for that and so much more.”

Marie March, Floyd’s House of Delegates representative, presented a resolution from the House, recognizing Long’s service in juvenile and circuit courts, including helping turn Drug Courts into reality.

Branscom, who served as master of ceremonies and introduced speakers, said dealers and other drug offenders said they avoided Floyd County “because that judge over there is crazy.”

Yet each speaker praised Long for his willingness to help those who deserved a second chance with ways to help defer sentencing and use Drug Court to help them get clean.

The judge was tough, they said, but he was also fair.

When it came time for Long to speak, he praised Floyd County for its willingness to help.

“Help is a way of life in Floyd County,” he said. “So many people are willing to reach to help.”

He told the audience that his wife was born in Floyd County and said it has had a “special place in our hearts” because of the willingness to help those who need assistance.

He said his time as judge on the bench in Floyd Circuit Court gave his life meaning and fulfilment.

“I loved going to work every day,” he said. He said he tried to meet residents of the county, often joining Branscom and sheriff’s deputies for lunch at the El Charro’s, The Floyd County Store, The Blue Ridge Grille and other eateries.

“Talking with people helped me better understand the county,” Long said.

After the short ceremony in the courtroom, two deputies held a red, white and blue ribbon across the steps of the entrance during the rain for the ribbon-cutting, then several joined Long and the speakers for pizza and other food in the hospitality room of Skyline National Bank.

Long was elected circuit judge for the 27th district by the General Assembly in May 2012 but was forced to retire in 2020.

Both Rogers and Branscom and other attorneys pushed for him to remain, but politics won out.

“This was beyond my wildest dreams,” he said. “I’m honored, and I’m humbled. My thanks to all of you and this wonderful county.”