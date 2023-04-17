The annual clean-up and Donation Day for Radford Cemetery in Floyd County will take place the last Thursday of the month.

Radford Cemetery is an old cemetery with some tombstones dating back to the 1800s. It is located off the Blue Ridge Parkway on Silver Leaf Road SE.

Anyone who would like to spend some time outdoors are invited to join in the Clean-up day on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 9 a.m.

Monetary donations to help with mowing expenses should be made payable to Radford Cemetery and mailed to Karen Hale at 379 Silverleaf Lave SE, Floyd VA 24091.

To get to the cemetery from the Town of Floyd, take U.S. Highway 221 north to Franklin Pike, then turn onto Shooting Creek Road. Turn onto the Blue Ridge Parkway and continue for about five and a half miles, then turn left onto Remington Road.

Take an immediate left onto Silverleaf road, and the cemetery will be on the right after about .2 miles.