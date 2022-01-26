PSA: ‘It doesn’t have to be this way’

Near Southwest Region healthcare systems released a joint message today amid a record COVID-19 surge. The full PSA, endorsed by Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale Regional Health System, the Salem VA Medical Center and Sovah Health:

“In the face of a record uptick in COVID-19 cases and community spread, our regional health systems are partnering to share a joint public service announcement featuring real voices from the frontlines. These are your providers, your neighbors, your friends.

“Two years into this pandemic, COVID-19 is still a major threat to our community. We’re treating more hospitalized COVID-19 patients than we ever have — the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated. In addition to treating preventable illness, this takes beds and resources away from other sick patients who desperately need that scarce resource.

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” the collective emphasized. “Our communities can take action and slow the spread of the virus. This most recent wave of COVID infections has tested our region’s emergency departments, strained our health care workers and filled hospital beds.

“The public knows our message — wear a mask, wash your hands, stay socially distant, get your vaccine and booster — and we hope these PSAs featuring real frontline voices will act as a reminder that our teams are still here, and they still need your help.

“We want to thank the hundreds of thousands of people in our community who received a vaccination and booster. You have helped to lessen the burden on our health care workers.

“For those still considering the vaccine, please talk to your trusted health care provider to answer any questions. The simple act of getting a shot will go a long way in helping those who are here to care for you.”