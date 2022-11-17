Bloomfield reflects on time spent on Council

Wytheville Town Council member Mark Bloomfield lost his Council seat by 38 votes on Nov. 8. Although he will no longer serve on the Council starting in 2023, he will remain at the helm of the Millwald Theatre Board of Directors.

For years, Bloomfield spearheaded the effort to bring the multi-million dollar restored theatre to life. His hard work will pay off on Dec. 9 when the theatre opens.

The Wytheville Enterprise asked Bloomfield for comment about his time on the Council, and here is what he said in an email:

The other day someone ask me to reflect on my four years as an elected member of Wytheville Town Council. So here it is. I chose to join “Team Wytheville” as a Downtown Wytheville Board Member several years before seeking public office. During that time, we had considerable success reshaping our Downtown and providing new opportunities for local entrepreneurs to realize their dreams. We created an environment that added shopping and dining choices for our citizens which also improved options for our visitors. The increased demand for retail space is allowing property owners to realize a reasonable return on their investments. Town government has experienced a significant increase in meals and lodging tax collections.

In 2017, we created a private nonprofit organization to purchase, restore and operate the historic Millwald Theatre. This is a $4.8 million project that is funded by historic tax credits, grants and local donations. Our community has donated nearly $1.5 million dollars to make this project come to fruition.

The Town will experience all of the benefits of having restored the Millwald but will not have any debt or liability for ownership or operation. The Millwald Theatre is not a town government project but is one that has sprung from our grass roots.

My decision to run for a 2018 seat on council was an easy one. I had represented Downtown Wytheville and attended nearly all of the Council work sessions for the two years prior. I recognized that town government was about to experience the most significant change in its history and that this would likely occur in a compressed timeframe.

Change happened rapidly and my four short years on council seems like a whirlwind. We have replaced two retiring town managers, two assistant town managers, a town attorney, an IT director, a police chief, a recreation director, two public works directors, created the first ever professional Fire & EMS department and added officers to the police department.

We have also made improvements at Crystal Springs Recreation Area, opened Truss Bridge Park, finished Heritage Walk Phase II and completed the East Main Street project. We met all of these challenges and dealt with the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic in such an efficient manner that many citizens probably don’t realize these achievements.

I want to thank the entire Town staff at every level for your dedication and all you do in helping to make our lives better.

Earlier, I referenced “Team Wytheville”. I would idealistically like to think that we are all on “Team Wytheville.” Some of us will play different roles next year, but the game is still the same. If we play together, we will create an environment that promotes greater employment, healthier living and an improved quality of life for all of our citizens. I am proud of our town and will always be on “Team Wytheville.”