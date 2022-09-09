Yoga Jam Shines On in Willis; New festival owners announced

More than 2,000 attendees enjoyed Floyd YogaJam 2022 last week, with nearly 800 camping on site throughout the four-day festival.

YogaJam founder Shirley Ann Burgess passed ownership or the festival to Floyd’s Katie Turman and Katie's business partner Elaine Braley.

Turman’s parents, Mike and Wanda, have been instrumental in the festival’s success, Burgess said, and she feels “a great sense of joy and gratitude” knowing the festival will continue with strong leadership and love.

Burgess said Shine On exemplified YogaJam’s vision and mission, creating a space for individuals and families of all ages and interests.

“Yoga Jam is a true gem for Floyd County and will continue as such with the new owners,” Burgess said. ”I am excited and honored to have Katie and Elaine continue to water the seeds that have been planted, can't wait to see the blossoms, may they Shine On with success in 2023 and many years thereafter.”