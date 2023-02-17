Community Conversations regarding “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson continue at Jessie Peterman Memorial Library this weekend. Copies of the book are available at the library.

The Just Mercy series is being presented by Springhouse Community School, instructor Chris Wolf and Springhouse students. It launched on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 with a free screening of the 2019 film at the Floyd Country Store.

Weekly discussions of the book, led by Springhouse students, have been taking place at the Floyd library since early February.

The final discussion is set for 2-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, followed the next weekend with performances inspired by the book and delivered by Springhouse students at the June Bug Center (251 Parkway Lane S.) at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25.

The final event of the series, announced this week, will be at the Floyd County High School from 2-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. Dr. Brandy Faulkner of Virginia Tech will give a presentation on the legacy of fighting injustice in Virginia.

Faulkner will describe the civil rights actions from inside institutions, exoneration cases in Virginia, and an overview of the most pressing criminal justice problems that have yet to be solved in our state, as well as time for audience discussion and questions.

Springhouse invites all who are interested in taking an honest look at the justice system and engage in meaningful connections at these community offerings.

The series surrounding Just Mercy is made possible by community partners and Virginia Humanities.

Learn more about Springhouse, Just Mercy events and more at www.springhouse.org.