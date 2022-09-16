Floyd Rec gifted mower by local volunteers

Partnership for Floyd recently presented a new heavy duty-mower to the Floyd County Recreation Department to help keep the Dodd Creek Fitness Trail in good shape.

The mower was purchased with the help of C.W. Harman and Son and donations from the Floyd community.

Volunteers will continue to help with trimming and hope that those who hike the trail can help keep it clear for all to enjoy.

The 1.25-mile hiking and fitness trail is behind the ball parks at the Floyd Athletic Park off Route 8 just north of town, across from Family Dollar. It is free to the public and open sunrise to sunset. Dogs are welcome on a leash if owners are responsible.

There are over 30 small identification tags along the way to learn more about nature in our own backyard, and there are eight fitness stations to exercise and stretch in tune with nature.