Lady Buffs fall to Glenvar

Strong wins over Martinsville and Appomattox last week at Virginia Tech landed the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes tennis team in the VSHL regional quarterfinals.
On Monday of last week, the Lady Buffs shutout Martinsville 5-0 and followed that with a 5-0 win over Appomattox, before losing the regional championship 1-5 to Glenvar.
They face Central-Wise in the quarterfinals on June 1. Wining that will advance to the semifinal at Tech.
Scores:
Monday vs Martinsville
Won 5-0
1. Madi Ramey 8-0
2. Sabrina Spangler 8-0
3. Emma Schroeder 8-0
4. Emma Currie 8-0
5. Autumn Vaughan 8-0
6. Madi Slusher 8-0
Tuesday vs Appamatox
Won 5-0
1. Madi Ramey 6-0, 6-7(6), 6-0
2. Sabrina Spangler 6-4, 6-1
3. Emma Schroeder 6-4, 6-1
4. Emma Currie 6-1, 6-4
5. Autumn Vaughan 6-1, 6-2
Wednesday (Regional Championship match)
Lost 1-5
1. Madi Ramey 3-6, 2-6
2. Sabrina Spangler 3-6, 7-5, 4-6
3. Emma Schroeder 6-3, 6-2
4. Emma Currie 6-4, 3-6, 3-6
5. Autumn Vaughan 6-4, 7-6 (4)
6. Madi Slusher 6-7(2), 1-6
Doubles
1. Ramey/Spangler 2-6,
2. E Currie/E Schroeder 4-6, 3-6
3. K Carico/A Howard -
Singles Play
Madi Ramey vs Alleghany
Won 6-0, 6-0
Madi Ramey vs Appamatox
Won 6-4, 6-3
Madi Ramey vs Glenvar
Lost 1-6, 4-6
Madi Ramey Region 2D Runner Up
Doubles Play
Madi Ramey/ Sabrina Spangler
1st round Bye
2nd round vs Appomattox
Won 6-2, 6-2
Championship match vs Glenvar
Lost 1-6, 4-6