 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lady Buffs fall to Glenvar

  • 0
Lady Buffs

The Lady Buffs take runner-up in regionals against Glenvar.

 Photo submitted by Sandy Montgomery

Strong wins over Martinsville and Appomattox last week at Virginia Tech landed the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes tennis team in the VSHL regional quarterfinals.

On Monday of last week, the Lady Buffs shutout Martinsville 5-0 and followed that with a 5-0 win over Appomattox, before losing the regional championship 1-5 to Glenvar.

They face Central-Wise in the quarterfinals on June 1. Wining that will advance to the semifinal at Tech.

Scores:

Monday vs Martinsville

Won 5-0

1. Madi Ramey 8-0

2. Sabrina Spangler 8-0

3. Emma Schroeder 8-0

4. Emma Currie 8-0

5. Autumn Vaughan 8-0

6. Madi Slusher 8-0

Tuesday vs Appamatox

People are also reading…

Won 5-0

1. Madi Ramey 6-0, 6-7(6), 6-0

2. Sabrina Spangler 6-4, 6-1

3. Emma Schroeder 6-4, 6-1

4. Emma Currie 6-1, 6-4

5. Autumn Vaughan 6-1, 6-2

Wednesday (Regional Championship match)

Lost 1-5

1. Madi Ramey 3-6, 2-6

2. Sabrina Spangler 3-6, 7-5, 4-6

3. Emma Schroeder 6-3, 6-2

4. Emma Currie 6-4, 3-6, 3-6

5. Autumn Vaughan 6-4, 7-6 (4)

6. Madi Slusher 6-7(2), 1-6

Doubles

1. Ramey/Spangler 2-6,

2. E Currie/E Schroeder 4-6, 3-6

3. K Carico/A Howard -

Singles Play

Madi Ramey vs Alleghany

Won 6-0, 6-0

Madi Ramey vs Appamatox

Won 6-4, 6-3

Madi Ramey vs Glenvar

Lost 1-6, 4-6

Madi Ramey Region 2D Runner Up

Doubles Play

Madi Ramey/ Sabrina Spangler

1st round Bye

2nd round vs Appomattox

Won 6-2, 6-2

Championship match vs Glenvar

Lost 1-6, 4-6

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wrongful death complaint cites hazing, Greek life at Emory & Henry

Gracie LeAnn Dimit was 20 years old when she was killed in a car crash near Emory & Henry College’s main campus on the night of July 16, 2020. Her family believes that her death was directly linked to Greek life at the college. Last week, Gracie Dimit’s estate filed a wrongful death suit against E&H.

Holliday gets one year behind bars

Holliday gets one year behind bars

A Floyd County man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography was sentenced to a year in prison on Tuesday after apologizing to his…

Smyth animal shelter staff honorTurman's legacy of caring

Smyth animal shelter staff honorTurman's legacy of caring

Bill Turman’s 32-year career in animal control left a mark on the community that won’t soon be forgotten by his peers. The long-time animal control chief died earlier this year, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and friendship to both man and animal. To honor that legacy, Turman’s work family has launched a campaign to raise funds for a memorial bench to be erected outside the shelter.

Town’s legal fees exceed $10,000

Town’s legal fees exceed $10,000

Floyd Town Council released its first official statement to address the ongoing lawsuit brought by Councilman David Whitaker during its meetin…

Trio takes on Dogtown

Trio takes on Dogtown

The former and new owners of Dogtown Roadhouse in Floyd announced earlier this month the venue and eatery has traded hands.

Real Estate taxes raised by 2%

Real Estate taxes raised by 2%

Floyd County Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Turman said last week a tax rate increase is the only solution to address rising operational co…