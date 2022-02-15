Saltville outdoor classroom to get an upgrade

Saltville’s outdoor classroom and learning trail has suffered vandalism in its several years of existence and is in need of repairs and enhancement.

Carol Doss with the Upper Tennessee River Roundtable came before the Saltville Town Council on Tuesday evening to provide information on planned restoration efforts. She was joined by Kris Sheets, branch supervisor at Saltville Public Library, who talked about the site’s connection with the library.

“The playground is a great place to bring people together,” said Sheets, adding that it encourages children to move and to participate with their families.

Sheets said COVID-19 had put a halt on much of the activity that once took place at the outdoor classroom and she hopes this restoration project will help get everything going again.

The Saltville Outdoor Classroom next to the town’s playground offers eight learning stations and is available for school field trips. The Saltville Public Library offers “Go, Play, Learn” bags with many activities for parents and children to do at the classroom.

Doss outlined plans such as replacing dead and missing trees and pruning those that remain, converting the flower bed into a pollinator garden with an insect hotel, installing wooden balance beams and half-log benches, constructing an outdoor lab/pavilion and wooden access steps from the municipal parking lot to the Salt Trail and outdoor classroom, restoring the wildlife station, sensory garden, arbor, fossil learning station, and weather station, extending and improving the evergreen screen, and repairing trash receptacles.

Saltville’s town maintenance crew has helped fix things broken by vandals, Doss said, and she is seeking funding for the restoration efforts.

The council suggested looking to the Smyth County Community Foundation and Mount Rogers Planning District Commission for possible funds.

Based in Abingdon, the UTRR is an organization dedicated to improving the Clinch, Holston, and Powell rivers watersheds in Virginia. Last year, the organization regrouped when a project site was no longer feasible and moved plans to the Saltville Outdoor Classroom and the 4-H Center for 2022 work with Dominion Charitable Foundation support.

Sheets was also joined at the meeting by Rose Likens, director of Smyth County Public Library, to talk about the library’s WiFi hotspot loan program.

“The public reception has been exceptional,” said Likens of the program that offers loans of WiFi hotspot materials for patrons without internet service.

The library in Saltville is also offering more lockers for patrons to pick up materials outside of library hours or without having to come inside.

COVID-19 has made library staff more creative, Sheets said, by offering alternatives to having to come inside the library. Patrons have loved the curbside service, she said, so the library plans to continue that option.

“I’m really proud of the way the community library has responded,” said Sheets of the options offered during the pandemic. “And the hotspot loans are a game changer for the community.”

When asked how the library knows whether patrons have internet service or not, Likens said, “We assume they are telling us the truth.” And patrons are asked to sign a statement to that effect.

Sheets and staff member Kristin Wheeler set up a remote library at the town hall during the council meeting to encourage local residents to sign up for or update their library cards and to introduce the hotspot loan program.

“If they won’t come to us, we’ll come to them,” Sheets said. She encouraged folks to have library cards, use them and spread the word about what the library has to offer.

“We have many services and we will help you access and use them.”