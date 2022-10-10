Former Wytheville town manager dies

Wytheville's former town manager, Wayne Sutherland, died on Sunday. Sutherland served as town manager for nearly four decades and as assistant town manager for four years prior to accepting the top job. He retired in June 2020.

After graduating from Virginia Tech with a degree in civil engineering in 1975, Sutherland eventually accepted position at Wytheville Community College as an instructor in civil engineering technology. Five years later, Wytheville hired him as assistant town manager. Four years after that, he accepted the top job of town manager.

Under his leadership, the town flourished with parks, expanded town museums, a community center, visitor’s center and more, along with all of the necessities residents don’t see but enjoy, like water and sewer and infrastructure.

When he was hired to oversee the town, the town manager’s job had a lot of engineering components to it, overseeing projects that dealt with roads and bridges, water, concrete and steel.

Carter Beamer, the longtime town manager that Sutherland succeeded, was also a civil engineer. Under Beamer’s leadership, the town built its first water treatment plant, the first sewage treatment plant, water and sewer pump stations, miles of water and sewer lines, and roads.

“I had known Carter Beamer my whole life; I grew up with his son,” Sutherland said when he retired. “I was cognizant of what was going on, and I thought all of that was fascinating.”

The civil engineer in Sutherland was always mindful of the town’s infrastructure and oversaw projects that greatly improved services offered by the town, like water and wastewater treatment plant expansions, sewer projects, the Spring/Franklin Street Housing Rehabilitation Project, the construction of the recreation center/wellness center, the Downtown Wytheville Improvement Project, East Main Street improvements and more.

But also under his leadership, the town blossomed with green spaces, hiking trails, parks, ball fields, and recreation areas. The list is long and includes Withers Park, the T-Ball Park, the Big LOVE Park, the Crystal Springs Recreation Area, and the town’s newest green space, the Truss Bridge Park.

One of Sutherland’s favorite spots in town is Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park, his first park project.

“It was just a briar patch at first,” he said. “It’s always been a special place.”

Former Wytheville Mayor Trent Crewe remembered Sutherland as a good-natured leader who got things done quietly behind the scenes.

“Wayne gave his entire life to the town of Wytheville,” Crewe said. “He was a legend; people still compare town managers to Wayne Sutherland and how he ran the town. He was always upbeat and jovial. He really made Wytheville a lot better place. Wytheville would not be as nice and accomplished without Wayne Sutherland.

When Sutherland started his career in local government, town managers were much like him, civil engineers who oversaw complex projects required for growth. But over the years, the position has changed and requires social skills, budgeting skills, knowledge of human resources and more.

“We didn’t have engineers and an attorney and surveyors. I had to do everything,” he said in 2020. “Now we have employees who do it.

“What am I most proud of? I think that in just 40 years, we got a lot accomplished,” Sutherland said. “I don’t think it’s necessary for me to take the credit. I’ve had great employees, skilled and well-trained. You hire good people and let them do their job. You don’t try to micromanage every moment of the day; I think that is demeaning to the employees.”

As for what he has enjoyed the most over the last four decades, it’s not project completions or council meetings.

“I guess it probably sounds silly, but I like being in a position to help the community and move things forward,” Sutherland said. “It’s good to be a part of all that.”