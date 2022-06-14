Willis native posthumously inducted to the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame

Floyd County native Randall Hylton established his first music publishing company, Greasy Creek Music, in 1977 in Nashville, Tenn., and wrote more than 250 songs before his death in 2001.

Hylton was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame on March 26, as a part of the 14th annual BRMHoF Induction Ceremony in Wilkes County, N.C. He graduated from Floyd County High School in 1964 and died at age 56.

Other legendary Blue Ridge musicians who have made the Hall of Fame include Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, Bobby Patterson of Carroll County, Tony Rice of Danville and Ralph Stanley.

Bluegrass Today lists some of Hylton’s most popular works as 32 Acres; Gonna Be Movin’; Cold Sheets Of Rain; Slippers With Wings (co-written by his sister, Wanda Dalton); Once And For Always; I’ve Heard The Wind Blow; Country Poor, Country Proud; and Where Rainbows Touch Down.

The publication reported on Hylton several times throughout his career and followed the success of Dalton’s “Slippers with Wings.”

The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America named Hylton Songwriter of the Year five times and Guitar Player of the Year once.

Bluegrass Today reported Hylton’s son, Blake, was present at the induction ceremony to accept the honor on behalf of his family.

Hylton supported local Floyd projects, including an exhibit at The Old Church Gallery in the 1990’s, according to Roanoke Times archives. He was posthumously inducted into the Virginia Folk Music Hall of Fame in 2018.