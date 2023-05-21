This article contains material from past editions of The Floyd Press.

May 25, 1944

The largest poppy sale in the history of the American Legion Auxiliary was predicted by unit President Marie Williams in the Thursday, May 25, 1944 edition of The Floyd Press.

The sale was set for Memorial Day weekend to raise funds for local veterans; it had been happening for 24 years in 1944.

Volunteers worked with disabled veterans to teach them how to make the finished flowers for the fundraiser.

“…Williams explained that the materials are furnished free to the veterans” by the Auxiliary and proceeds from the general public benefited “veterans and their dependents,” the Press reported.

Williams said volunteer veterans that made the flowers also benefited from having something tangible to do.

“These men in the government hospitals are delighted to keep their fingers busy and their minds occupied with the intricacies of fashioning the poppies,” Williams said.

She said that “...each year the poppy becomes more closely identified with the American Legion Auxiliary and with our disabled veterans.”

May 20, 1965

The May 20, 1965, edition of The Floyd Press announced the Beers-Barnes Circus would be in Floyd at the end of the month, sponsored by the Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department.

Beers-Barnes Circus was in its 33rd year in 1965, “under the same name and same management,” the Press reported.

“Performing elephants, trained seals, prancing ponies, talented canines, thrilling aerialists, wire walkers” and more would be featured under the big top tent on elementary school grounds.

The paper named a number of individual performers, including Sandria DeRiskie (aerial artist, pictured in the announcement), Miss Tina (balancing hoop walker), and Harold and Angelina Barnes (head balancers and jugglers).

A total of 25 circus acts and trained animals made up the hour-and-a-half show.

Floyd County Fire Department planned to put proceeds from ticket sales in the New Equipment Fund, the paper reported.

The same announcement was published in the May 27, 1965, edition of the paper with a new photo.

May 11, 1978

Local elementary schoolers learned about local history “in order to appreciate more their backgrounds and their early ancestors who participated in forming it,” The Floyd Press reported on May 11, 1978.

Mark Franklin of Stuart Elementary School told students about the local Native population in the early days of the county and shared a number of artifacts from “his large collection.”

Students then interviewed their parents and grandparents to “find out how things were done in the past.”

A number of things the students learned about school, as reported by the Press, were:

“They were stricter and smaller, sometimes with one or two rooms and lots of grades.

They had wood stoves and the teacher built the fire.

Teachers sometimes weren’t but 16 years old with only a month’s training.”

About home life, students learned:

“Girls and women wore high top shoes. Shoes were handmade.

Families were large and close-knit.

Flat irons were used for ironing and were heated on a stove, sometimes two or three at a time.

Doctors made house calls.

Loggers worked on the Buffalo.

Floyd County was nearly all mountains. Panthers screamed behind the house.”

As a part of the Heritage series, students also practiced quilting, heard local hymns and other music from Cap Ayers and Rev. Rufus Wood, studied folk dancing, explored wildflowers and plants with Rev. Weston Guthrie and more.