Small Town Summer’s fifth year kicks off

Beautiful weather on June 9 was perfect for the first of the 2022 Floyd Small Town Summer Series, and community members turned out to enjoy it.

Handmade Music School students kicked off the concert, fresh out of the inaugural Youth Get Together Camp.

The young musicians shared what they’d learned throughout the week and got a taste of what it’s like to perform in front of a larger audience.

The Floorboards, a Roanoke band, followed the students, and Americana icon Jim Lauderdale rounded out the night.

Younger attendees were excited to get their faces painted and jump on inflatables by Backyard Party Rentals.

Community members reported seeing Lauderdale wandering Floyd on Friday, including at the Floyd County Store and at OuterSpace on south Locust Street.

Small Town Summer events are free to attend and all are welcome. Attendees are welcome to bring their own camping chairs for seating.

The Blue Ridge Girls and the Daiquiri Queens are the featured artists on June 23, and music will be followed by a showing of Encanto (2021).