Floyd Vapes opens at West Side Plaza

Floyd Vapes opened in a newly renovated space earlier this month, located in the building beside Gussied Up.

Owned by Miranda Bolt, who also owns the salon next door, Floyd Vapes officially opened Sept. 12, and the shop is open seven days a week at 204-A Floyd Highway S., in the same building as The Floyd Press and Mary’s Little Dress Shop.

Open hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Manager Tyler Hagan said “business seems to pick up everyday,” and he is in the shop most days.

The space has been remodeled to include a glass display case, a dark textured wallpaper, blue neon lights and a TV on one wall.

Floyd Vapes’ offerings are multiplying every week, and currently include disposable e-cigarettes (brands include Elfbar and Hyde), mods, Delta disposables and Delta gummies. Most products require the customer to be 21 years old or older.

For more information about Floyd Vapes and its products, visit www.facebook.com/FloydVapes or visit in-person during store hours.