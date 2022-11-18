 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Honoring heroes: Floyd Veterans Day 2022

Floyd County veterans were celebrated at school events on Veterans Day last Friday and paraded through town in Sunday’s chilly conditions.

Breakfast for veterans was provided at Willis Elementary School and lunch was provided at Check. WES shared photos from the day online and a video of the seventh grade band performing National Anthem for the occasion.

The Floyd County Womens Club manned the canteen for the parade on Sunday, Nov. 14, where veterans and others had the chance to escape the sharp wind, fellowship and enjoy a variety of U.S.-themed treats.

The Pride of Floyd County Marching Band, Floyd scout troops, vintage cars, fire engines and more participated in the procession.

For more photos from Veterans Day, see Page B13.

