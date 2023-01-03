Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Luna, who’s settling in just fine at her foster home.

Luna came to FCHS from Floyd County Animal Control and at seven months old, she’s wonderful with everyone — dogs, cats and kids.

Plus, she’s housetrained and up-to-date on vaccines. Luna will be spayed before adoption.

Anyone interested in meeting Luna or any of the pets at the FCHS, complete an adoption application available at www.floydhumanesociety.org.

With questions or for more information, call (540) 756-7207.