Saltville landslide repairs to begin

Cleanup of a landslide below Saltville Elementary School can will begin now that the school system has the go-ahead from the rental assistance agency of a neighboring apartment complex.
Superintendent Dennis Carter said during last week’s school board meeting that permission has been received from Housing and Urban Development with the assistance of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner.
HUD provides rental assistance for the North Fork Manor apartment complex on Government Plant Road, which is owned by AAMCI Inc. of Knoxville, Tenn. This property has a Project-Based Section 8 contract with HUD, meaning that some or all of the rents at this community are based on tenant incomes.
The dirt bank behind Saltville Elementary School partially collapsed in the fall of 2020, carrying debris down to the roadway below and threatening to topple machinery located just behind the school.
Carter said the school board owns the top of the bank at the school and the bottom slid out from the top. He isn’t sure why the bank collapsed but it could be from erosion. The area experienced heavy rain and precipitation during 2020.
A contractor has been selected and American Electric Power has given its permission to work around a power line in the area. The school board and town council will split the cost of repairs.
Saltville Town Manager Brian Martin has been as eager as the school board to get the bank repaired and the debris cleaned off the roadway, but the school board had to take the lead in planning repairs, he said earlier this year. The multiple parties have worked well in planning to tackle this issue, he said, but winter weather and the pandemic slowed progress as did the lengthy delay in getting permission from the apartment complex parties for the repair team to be on their property.
Local residents have complained for months about the landslide partially covering a lane, requiring vehicles to move into the adjoining lane around the slide. It is a dead-end road but there are numerous residents in the apartments behind the school and a few houses on the road.
Also at the meeting, Carter said school will start on Aug. 10 on an in-person, five-day schedule. At this time, classrooms are being set up for social distancing, congregate settings will be limited, there will be two people per seat limit on buses, and unvaccinated students will need to wear facemasks.
Plans will be adjusted as needed, Carter said, following an expected announcement from the local health department and CDC on July 25 about the most up-to-date information on COVID-19.
“Clarity will come as we draw closer to the 25th,” he said.
In other business, David Helms, a school system retiree and Mayor of Marion, was the only one to speak during a public hearing on the use of funds in the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief fund, which is federal money for helping school systems to navigate the pandemic.
Helms asked the board to consider expanding the horticulture programs at the county high schools as these programs are garnering more interest from students and the general public.
The ESSER money is available in three pots: ESSER 1 ($1.1M for PPE for staff and students, cleaning supplies, etc.); ESSER 2 ($4.2M for capital improvement projects such as roofing and HVAC); and ESSER 3 ($9.5M with 20% on instructional loss - $1.9M – and the rest on additional capital improvement projects).
The board will hold a special called meeting on Monday, July 26, at 5 p.m., for discussion of personnel for the 2021-2022 school year.