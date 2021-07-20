Saltville landslide repairs to begin

Saltville Town Manager Brian Martin has been as eager as the school board to get the bank repaired and the debris cleaned off the roadway, but the school board had to take the lead in planning repairs, he said earlier this year. The multiple parties have worked well in planning to tackle this issue, he said, but winter weather and the pandemic slowed progress as did the lengthy delay in getting permission from the apartment complex parties for the repair team to be on their property.

Local residents have complained for months about the landslide partially covering a lane, requiring vehicles to move into the adjoining lane around the slide. It is a dead-end road but there are numerous residents in the apartments behind the school and a few houses on the road.

Also at the meeting, Carter said school will start on Aug. 10 on an in-person, five-day schedule. At this time, classrooms are being set up for social distancing, congregate settings will be limited, there will be two people per seat limit on buses, and unvaccinated students will need to wear facemasks.

Plans will be adjusted as needed, Carter said, following an expected announcement from the local health department and CDC on July 25 about the most up-to-date information on COVID-19.

“Clarity will come as we draw closer to the 25th,” he said.