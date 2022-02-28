Smyth truck stop hearing draws crowd

The property owner and developer put jobs, restaurants, services and an estimated $5.5 million in year-one taxes on the table first.

Then, speaker after speaker put the environment, health, and history beside them.

All were talking about a truck stop and travel center proposed for land near Exit 39.

A crowd that exceeded the capacity of the board of supervisors meeting room turned out Thursday night for a public hearing on the project. While the land that adjoins 416 Chestnut Ridge Road in Marion and is just off Interstate 81’s Exit 39 is zoned for commercial development, a truck stop is not a permitted use and would require the county to issue a special use permit.

A preliminary drawing of the truck stop shows it including a truck wash, restrooms and a truck repair center, a travel center, and four possible out parcels.

Speaking on behalf of his family’s company, Soni Holdings LLC, Arpit Soni told the board of supervisors and planning commission, which were jointly conducting the hearing, that they’re not new to the area and reopened the Adwolfe Food Mart in recent years. Now, he said, they’d like to develop a truck stop with restaurants on the out parcels. He said that Wendy’s and Subway have confirmed that they would locate there, and they have talked with Taco Bell, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Cracker Barrel among others.

Soni said they’d like to survey Smyth County residents to see what eateries they would prefer.

He also noted that the project would create jobs, and he presented the officials with a study that indicated that in its first year of operation the truck stop would generate $5.5 million in local, state and other taxes.

George Palmer, who owns the land, said this is the right time for the project, adding that local residents are tired of traveling to Washington County or Wythe County for their needs.

Tom Roberts, a civil engineer and vice president of H2R Engineering, told officials that the project meets Virginia Department of Transportation guidelines, can handle stormwater, and can access public water and sewer services.

Roberts, who is working for the developers, acknowledged the presence of wetlands and streams and said action would be needed to mitigate any impact on them.

Environmental Impact

The project’s potential effects on those wetlands as well as the nearby Holston River, endangered species and air quality worried multiple speakers.

Several speakers noted that the site contains more than five acres of land that is designated by U.S. Fish and Wildlife as national wetlands.

Rebecca Wilkinson-Smith, of Chilhowie, also pointed to the protected varieties of mussels in the river and that their threat of extinction could grow with a greater risk of diesel or other chemical spills.

Just a few miles away, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Aquatic Wildlife Conservation Center (AWCC) staff works year-round to keep threatened species of mussels alive and to even help them repopulate and thrive in the region’s rivers.

This area of the Appalachians is recognized as one of the country’s biodiversity hot spots for freshwater mussels and other species. Yet, mussels are considered to be the most imperiled species. Their survival is interwoven with that of other life, including humans. Mussels filter bacteria, algae, sediment and other small particles from the river. In essence, they clean the water.

Julie Reimer noted that the Holston is the primary water source for a number of communities.

Mark Hash, who said he lives only 100 yards from the proposed truck stop site, said he’s primarily concerned about the toxicity of the fumes and the possible presence of carcinogens.

Living Next Door

A number of the property’s neighbors simply said they didn’t want to live near a truck stop.

Kendall Johnson cited the fumes, the noise, the lights, and the additional traffic, which he said he would experience from his home.

He invited officials to come and sit on his back porch. “Would you want this in your backyard? Put yourselves in our shoes, in our homes,” Johnson said.

Kenneth Harris concurred, saying the neighborhood as it is now is excellent with no problems.

A widow who lives right across the road from the site expressed similar concerns.

Paul Grinstead asked officials to imagine 24 hours of non-stop noise. Noting that he has served in local government, Grinstead acknowledged that county leaders have a hard decision to make. He urged them to consider all the potential impacts.

Traffic

Not least among concerns was the increase in traffic and the intersection’s capacity for it. Several suggested the intersection was not designed for such heavy traffic and that when tractor-trailers use it now their drivers often experience difficulty navigating the sharp turns and cross both lanes of travel.

June Harris asked officials to visit the site at some of the busiest times and “just watch the traffic.”

Preserving a landmark

During the hearing, great passion and affection were expressed for the late Lucy Herndon Crockett and her home that still stands on the property proposed for the truck stop.

Lauren Rhea, of Chilhowie, said the pre-Civil War home continues to serve as a testament to Crockett. As well, the house is significant to American history, she said.

Crockett distinguished herself as a writer and artist. She also served as a Red Cross worker in the Pacific during World War II. She travelled as a speech writer and secretary for the chairman of the American Red Cross. These experiences provided the inspiration for her best-known novel, The Magnificent Bastards. Paramount made the book into an Academy Award-nominated movie titled “The Proud and the Profane” in 1956.

Crockett wrote nine books and illustrated 10. The illustrations from her award-winning first book hung in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Crockett operated the 22-room Seven Mile Ford brick home, also known as the Preston House, on U.S. 11 as The Wilderness Road Trading Post.

The house was placed on National Register of Historic Places in 1969. It was built in 1842 by John Montgomery Preston on land his wife, Maria Thornton Carter Preston, inherited from her father, General Francis Preston. The property had come into the possession of this branch of the Preston family through the marriage of General Preston to Sarah Buchanan Campbell, the daughter of General William Campbell, Revolutionary War soldier and hero of the Battle of King’s Mountain. General Campbell had inherited the property from his father, Charles Campbell.

John Clark, who serves as Chilhowie’s town manager but who said he was speaking as a private citizen, also noted the land’s Civil War ties.

He noted that Union General George Stoneman is said to have led troops there in 1864.

In “Smyth County History and Traditions,” Goodridge Wilson wrote, “Stoneman came through Southwest Virginia on his famous raid. His troops took possession of the premises. They hacked beef on the mahogany tables, stabled their horses in the halls and first floor rooms, and generally messed up the place.”

Lori Rouse, who taught area school students about Crockett when she was featured in an exhibit at the William King Museum of Art, said she realized that she and Crockett shared many common features, most especially “a deep love for where we live.”

In 1984, Crockett wrote a letter to the editor of this newspaper. In it, she explained that she was “offering this historic dwelling, my home, to the United Methodist Holston Conference organization, this mansion to be used exclusively and always as a religious retreat.”

If that didn’t work out, Crockett wrote, “Otherwise, when I go, this house goes…. Inevitably, upon my death, this magnificent landmark will be destroyed. The wreckers and bulldozers and land developers would move in: lake filled, and factories go up. A pity. A pre-Civil War edifice, the house features backyard structures both picturesque and rare: sturdy traditional smokehouse, and almost never encountered anymore—dainty springhouse, where women worked. The whole forms a delightfully antique unit, which all should hate to see destroyed.”

Crockett continued, “Please share with me my fervent wish that this shall not happen.”

Clark asked officials that should they approve the permit that they stipulate that the house be preserved.

Decisions

After the hearing concluded Thursday night, the planning commission deliberated its recommendation to the board of supervisors.

Commissioner Joel Pugh said he initially considered the truck stop in a positive light, bringing development and revenue to the county. However, he also said that he “heard loud and clear the people in opposition.”

He expressed concerns about the environmental impacts and said a plan is needed for the house.

While Pugh said he’d like to see the land developed commercially, he would vote against recommending the permit. He made a motion to recommend that the supervisors deny the permit.

That motion was seconded by Tony Dean, who noted the project could have adverse effects on other properties in the area. Dean said the commission didn’t have enough information to act otherwise.

The commission voted to recommend that the county deny the special use permit.

Supervisor Phil Stevenson was the only member of that board to comment on the hearing.

He noted that other agencies oversee the environmental issues. Stevenson said the land is zoned for commercial use and lies along I-81. “It’s going to grow,” he said.

He also noted that earlier in the evening, the supervisors had talked about financing a new radio system for law enforcement and first-responders, which one study estimated to cost $22 million. That’s not adding in the county assuming a bigger role in EMS and those associated costs, Stevenson said. “As bad as I hate growth,” he said, “you’ve got to be open-minded about revenue coming in.”

The supervisors will likely consider the permit request and the commission’s recommendation at their Thursday, March 10, meeting. They can accept the recommendation or reject it and grant the permit. They could also put stipulations on the permit.