High school bullying concerns brought to Board

Two public comments made at the Feb. 14 Floyd County Public School Board meeting included concerns of bullying at Floyd County High School, and one urged the Board to reinstate the mask mandate to align with CDC guidance.

The Monday night meeting began with a special recognition of School Board members for the Virginia School Board Association’s annual appreciation month.

“Every month is School Board appreciation month,” said Superintendent John Wheeler before presenting each board member with a token of appreciation. “The service you provide to care for these kids and the way you go about it is exceptional, especially the past two years.”

Those in attendance applauded the Board, and Chairman James Ingram opened the floor for public comment.

One community member asked how the Board “plans to make our schools safe for all our children.”

She said her own children were bullied at the high school in the 1980s, and she’s “painfully aware of certain students today, who are being bullied now.”

“We have a problem with hate in our high school,” Chris Youngblood said. “It’s being expressed as bullying, hazing, name-calling, physical intimidation, internet harassment; it causes mental, physical and emotional damage.”

Youngblood noted the problem is not specific to Floyd, and “we can make change.” She said the upcoming survey about the school’s environment is a good place to start.

Tracy Costello told the Board she is “disappointed the mask mandate was lifted in our schools,” and asked the Board to reinstate it “for our children, our teachers and our community.”

“Wearing masks is hard for everyone, but we are in a pandemic, and we have to do the things that are inconvenient to protect the lives of the children in Floyd County,” she said.

Costello read from a January email to parents that acknowledged the removal of the mandate “may cause anxiety,” and said “bullying” should replace “anxiety.”

“Bullying is what’s happening,” she said. She said students are being bullied to not wear a mask, “though they know it’s best” and the CDC recommends universal masking in a school setting.

Kellean Gale followed Costello with the meeting’s final comment, telling the Board about a letter she received from a parent, regarding a lack of responsiveness from Floyd teachers.

“Virtual learning is not working for some students,” Gale said. “These kids are failing; their grades are suffering.”

She urged the Board to consider “a different approach” to communicating with parents/guardians about slipping student grades.

Other business discussed Feb. 14 included policy revisions explained by Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer.

The first, she said, updated language surrounding school lunch, since all public school students receive free lunch. The second was to adjust the requirements for long-term substituting in Floyd Schools.

Wheeler provided the Board with a facilities update that included new photos of the ongoing Career Development and Technology Center project, which should be completed by January 2023, according to discussion.

He also explained the virtual school option being offered in Floyd is through Virtual Virginia, not Floyd County Public Schools.

“The majority of our students are not virtual; if a student is virtual, they’re not ours, they’re being contacted by Virtual Virginia. We don’t have a virtual school in Floyd,” he said.

Wheeler said if parents have issues connecting with educators from Virtual Virginia, they should reach directly out to him at wheelerj@floyd.k12.va.us, and he will contact the director.

FCPS fiscal year 2022-2023 budget meetings begin March 3 with a rough draft. A public hearing will be conducted at 7 p.m. on March 14 for the Board to hear from community members about the budget.

Both meetings will be held at 140 Harris Hart Road in Floyd.