 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured popular

Morgan Griffith visits WCCH

  • 0
Morgan Griffith Visits WCCH 1

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith speaks with Wythe County Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Vicki Parks during a recent visit to the hospital.

 mrothrock

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith recently visited Wythe County Community Hospital and spoke with officials there on topics ranging from telehealth and Medicare to Medicaid reimbursement and supply chain shortages. Part of the discussion regarding supply shortages focused on Griffith’s bill, the Domestic SUPPLY Act, which would promote domestic production of personal protective equipment to help resolve supply chain problems.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smyth, WCC partner to bring technical ed center to Marion

Smyth, WCC partner to bring technical ed center to Marion

A Marion building that over the years housed multiple vehicle dealerships, but has most recently sat vacant, is on its way to becoming a technical education center. A move that local economic development planners believe will bolster the community and help its residents get the training necessary for better paying jobs.

New River Sports now open

New River Sports now open

Dennis Counts sold the family drugstore business to CVS in the spring of 2021 but soon missed being in business.

Three arrested in drug bust

Three Wythe County residents have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wythe …