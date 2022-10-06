Morgan Griffith visits WCCH

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith recently visited Wythe County Community Hospital and spoke with officials there on topics ranging from telehealth and Medicare to Medicaid reimbursement and supply chain shortages. Part of the discussion regarding supply shortages focused on Griffith’s bill, the Domestic SUPPLY Act, which would promote domestic production of personal protective equipment to help resolve supply chain problems.
