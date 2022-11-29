Former Wythe resident takes viewers through time with mini documentaries

A former Wythe County resident is taking You Tube viewers on a drive through time, creating videos and mini-documentaries on a variety of historical subjects, including three with local ties.

Although he now lives in Richmond, Chris Conte’s love for Wythe County endures. Conte attended school here, graduating from Fort Chiswell High School in 2010. During his school years, he volunteered for the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum and manned the front desk of the Bolling Wilson Hotel.

After earning a history degree, focusing on public history, from Bridgewater College, he hoped to become a museum curator or administrator, but instead he landed a job with the Society Security Administration and enjoys it. So, history is now his hobby.

And thanks to his YouTube channel, “Driving Through Time,” he is sharing is love of history with viewers. So far, he has created nine films, including histories of Wytheville’s Villa Maria Academy, Wytheville’s Railroad Depot and the home of former First Lady Edith Bolling Wilson.

The 12-minute history of the Villa Maria Academy is particularly interesting because the convent and training school no longer exists. The site, near the intersection of East North Street and North 7th Street, is now dotted with an apartment complex and homes. As a result, newcomers may not even know that the academy existed. That’s why it’s important to share its history, Conte said.

“Southwest Virginia has always been overlooked politically, economically, socially, and not least of all historically,” he said. “Since my work tends to focus on subjects that are not widely known or acknowledged, I felt this was an excellent opportunity to shine a light on Wytheville’s historical value.”

Conte uses a variety of visual aids in his films, including videos and recordings he makes himself, interviews and old photos. One of his techniques is to super impose a current photo over an old photo of the same subject to show how the subject has changed or disappeared.

Conte said he decided to document the history of the academy because during his teenage years he enjoyed visiting the library and going through old newspapers and clippings.

“I had never heard of it; there was no marker in town,” he said. “I just sort of compiled information out of my own curiosity. At first, I wanted to do something that I knew about – forgotten history or something that is not widely celebrated – and I thought the convent would be a perfect start.”

Conte’s films grew out of his search for a project to occupy his time during the Covid pandemic.

“During quarantine, I couldn’t go or do anything,” he said. “I started looking for a hobby to occupy my time with, and it just kind of stuck. I fell in love with it.”

His first project was a tour of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Gary, West Virgina.

“That was my father’s family parish,” he said. “I wanted to make a short tour of the church since it is not in good shape. I want to document it for when it was gone. The (YouTube) channel evolved from there. I went from one topic to the next.”

Conte is a one-man operation. He researches, writes, films and narrates each video. He said it takes him about two or three months to complete each film, working at night and on weekends so that it doesn’t interfere with his day job.

He is currently working on a documentary about the Bolling Wilson Hotel that he hopes to release in a local theatre or venue.

“It will be one of my most meticulously produced yet. It’s lengthy and thorough,” he said. “I’ve been working on it for about one-and-a-half years.”

Not all of Conte’s films concern Wythe County. His other subjects are “Pratt’s Castle Documentary” in Richmond, “The Richmond Vampire: History or Hoax,” a biography of 19th century opera singer Adelina Patti, “Anastasia in Charlottesville?” and a film about the German ocean liner “SS Kronprinzessin in Cecilie.”

Conte looks forward to producing more documentaries rooted in history.

“History does not have to be divisive; understanding our past and how it has shaped us personally, as well as the world we live in, empowers us,” Conte said.

To visit Conte’s YouTube channel, visit online at https://www.youtube.com/@DrivingThroughTime or go to YouTube.com and search for Driving Through Time.