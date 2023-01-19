N.C. slaying suspect located in Rocky Gap

A North Carolina man is now behind bars after being apprehended in Bland County Thursday morning (Jan. 19, 2023). Virginia State Police has charged Brandon A. Amos-Dixon, 25, of Spring Lake, N.C., with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and for reckless driving. He is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia State Police and Bland County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a homicide suspect parked at the northbound Rest Area on Interstate 77 in Bland County. As state troopers and a sheriff's deputy approached Amos-Dixon's pickup truck in the Rest Area parking lot, the pickup sped out of the parking lot and continued north on I-77.

A pursuit was initiated, during which Amos-Dixon intentionally rammed a state police vehicle. The suspect vehicle exited I-77 at Exit 64 and continued west on Route 61 before crashing in the 1000 block of Clear Fork Creek Rd. Amos-Dixon then fled the scene on foot.

A search perimeter was immediately established and local residents advised to shelter in place and call 911 if they saw anyone suspicious. The high school was also put on lockdown. State police and the Bland County Sheriff's Office deployed multiple resources to the area for the search.

At approximately 11:39 a.m. Thursday, Amos-Dixon was located near Laurel Fork Rd in Bland County. He is wanted out of Harnett County, NC.

The trooper was not injured when his vehicle was rammed.