Campers to take the stage

An Undisclosed Location

Students of the Acting Up summer camp present what they’ve learned in 'An Undisclosed Location' at 2 p.m. on July 9.

Students of the Acting Up summer camp at the June Bug Center will bring what they’ve learned at the week-long camp to the stage for a matinee performance on Saturday.

"An Undisclosed Location" by Ed Monk is a mysterious story that involves a worldwide illness, a group of scientists and witness protection.

Students will present this performance to the community after just one week of rehearsal, at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 9.

Tickets to the show are by donation at the JBC door, 251 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.

Learn more about the Center’s summer camp options and upcoming events at www.junebugcenter.com.

