Council discusses revisions to Park Use Permit

Recent proposed changes to the Warren G. Lineberry Park use permit include a shorter window for approval, event signage specifications and vendor requirements.

Discussion on Oct. 20 followed a presentation by Floyd Americana Arts and Music Festival founder Alan Graf, who asked council to start thinking about the 2023 festival.

Town Council sponsored the event for the first time this year, which was the third iteration.

Graf, who has organized the past three festivals as a “public service,” said he broke even with the 2022 festival, a sign of its growth and sustainability.

He referenced Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, which serves as a model for his vision for the Floyd Americana Festival, and said there have been conversations about having the 2023 event across town for two days.

The 2022 event featured three stages (Warren G. Lineberry Park, Outer Space and Hotel Floyd) and a variety of artists from noon to about 6 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Graf said there would be a more formal proposal for 2023 funding around budget time, and he suggested council consider establishing a committee to “rejuvenate” the Floyd street music scene.

Councilman David Whitaker said the street music in Floyd is “organic,” from one or two musicians jamming to a band of 15 people.

“I don’t know how you would incentivize more musicians to come in,” Whitaker said.

He noted big festivals in the surrounding area, weather and a few other factors that impact the number of musicians in Floyd from week to week.

Graf said the scene is “definitely organic to some degree, but it’s not the same as it used to be…”

A committee could discover incentives and new ways to support the street music scene, Graf said.

Council suggested changes to the permit process, including directing approval of event applications to Town Manager Andrew Morris. The changes could be discussed further and put up for approval at the next meeting.

Previously, permit applications had to be submitted within 45 days of the event and be approved by council.

Council revised the 45-day limit to within 30 days, clarified that one application must be submitted per event and added that nonprofits must submit a damage deposit to use the park (the same as for-profit events).

Council members weighed adding a section specifically for Friday night events in the park and ultimately decided to table it until the Nov. 3 meeting.

The topic has been discussed at council meetings since early-summer in regard to the monthly Unity in Community events at Warren G. Lineberry Park, hosted by the Floyd County Ministerial Association.

Town Manager Andrew Morris said there have been “multiple complaints from business owners” that felt like the events negatively impacted the traditional Friday night music scene and their businesses.

“… I know some people do like the event…,” Morris said. “It seems like it’s mostly local folks attending it.”

Council members discussed not having reserved events in the park on Fridays, not allowing amplified events in the park on Fridays and a number of other possible solutions that could apply across the board.

Morris discovered an easement in regard to a Pine Street property that has been damaged by heavy storm water runoff, the result of construction of the Sidewalk Project and too-small culverts, according to past discussions about the Pine Street property damage.

Council authorized Morris to start conversations with local experts to assess the scope of the project to address excess runoff in the area and divert it to appropriate culverts.

The Oct. 20 Council meeting ended with a closed session so members could discuss updates relating to the ongoing lawsuit, brought by Councilman David Whitaker.