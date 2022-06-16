Volunteer with Habitat in Floyd

Construction started last week on the Newtown Road Townhouse project by Floyd’s Initiative for Safe Housing and Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley.

Funding for the project was first awarded in February of 2020, and its progress was slowed by the pandemic.

Construction workers started placing steel beams to outline the homes’ foundations on June 10, and FISH co-founder Susan Icove visited the site, which is planned to be a “replication” of The Homes on Church Street in Blacksburg, completed by Habitat in 2020.

FISH volunteers Wanda Childs and Annette Hubbard joined Icove.

The seven-unit townhome complex will include two ADA-accessible units with three bedrooms and two and a half baths. These homes are set to sell for $135,000 to $140,000 and be completed the fall of 2022.

Learn about applying for a Newtown Road Townhome at www.habitatnrv.org/homebuyers.

Habitat is currently seeking volunteers for the Newtown Road project and one in Copper Hill. The Copper Hill site has a limited number of volunteer sports available, and spots are available until July 1.

Community members interested in volunteering with Habitat for Humanity NRV should visit www.habitatnrv.org/sign-up or email shensley@habitatnrv.org.