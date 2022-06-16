 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Volunteer with Habitat in Floyd

  • 0

Construction started last week on the Newtown Road Townhouse project by Floyd’s Initiative for Safe Housing and Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley.

Funding for the project was first awarded in February of 2020, and its progress was slowed by the pandemic.

Construction workers started placing steel beams to outline the homes’ foundations on June 10, and FISH co-founder Susan Icove visited the site, which is planned to be a “replication” of The Homes on Church Street in Blacksburg, completed by Habitat in 2020.

FISH volunteers Wanda Childs and Annette Hubbard joined Icove.

The seven-unit townhome complex will include two ADA-accessible units with three bedrooms and two and a half baths. These homes are set to sell for $135,000 to $140,000 and be completed the fall of 2022.

Learn about applying for a Newtown Road Townhome at www.habitatnrv.org/homebuyers.

Habitat is currently seeking volunteers for the Newtown Road project and one in Copper Hill. The Copper Hill site has a limited number of volunteer sports available, and spots are available until July 1.

People are also reading…

Community members interested in volunteering with Habitat for Humanity NRV should visit www.habitatnrv.org/sign-up or email shensley@habitatnrv.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wrongful death complaint cites hazing, Greek life at Emory & Henry

Gracie LeAnn Dimit was 20 years old when she was killed in a car crash near Emory & Henry College’s main campus on the night of July 16, 2020. Her family believes that her death was directly linked to Greek life at the college. Last week, Gracie Dimit’s estate filed a wrongful death suit against E&H.