Back to back to back: Floyd golfers win state

It’s hard to win a state championship. Winning consecutive titles is even rarer — especially three.

Introducing the Floyd County High School golf team, which got a three-peat by winning its third straight Class 2 state championship at Olde Mill Golf Club in Laurel Fork on Monday.

It was the program’s eighth state championship overall, with seven coming in the 21st century. The golf team had won two in a row twice before, in 2000 and 2001 and again in 2006 and 2007.

David Thompson got the first state title in 1986, which was the first state title in any sport for FCHS. Skip Bishop won four titles, and this is the third for coach Dirk Davis in as many tries.

The girls’ basketball team also won back to back state titles in 1993 and 1994 under coach Alan Cantrell. He was on hand Monday to cheer on his grandson Isaiah Cantrell, a member of this year’s golf team.

The Buffaloes were one of the favored teams going into the state matchup. They won last year’s title at Olde Mill and have played the course several times in rounds this season.

Based on regional tournament results, the toughest challenge looked to be Marion, which won the Region D tournament with a 322 score. Floyd had won the Region C tournament two weeks earlier with a score of 321.

Floyd’s strategy was to have the top two players, seniors Ryne Bond and McKenzie Weddle, match or be a little better than the top two Marion golfers. The Buffaloes’ depth in the three-to-six spots would probably give the team the win.

Bond and McKenzie actually scored two strokes better than their two Marion counterparts. Weddle shot a one-over with 73, missing state medalist honors by one stroke. Bond shot a three-over 75 and tied for the third best score with the two top Marion golfers.

Freshmen Cantrell and Peyton Mason helped seal the deal.

“The freshmen had a lot of pressure, but I knew they would come through,” said Davis.

Weddle got off to a great start.

“I birdied the first two holes, and after that I just remained steady,” she said.

Bond got off to a slower start. He was three over after the first six holes but was even the rest of the way.

Other scores for Floyd were Cantrell 82, Mason 83, Jonathan Whitlow 90 and Corey Powers 110.

Team scores were Floyd County 313, Marion 338, James River 352, Randolph-Henry 355, Lee 357, Mountain View 382, Nottoway 390 and Woodstock 428.

The tournament format was for each of the four regional champions having one player in each foursome, with the four regional runners-up following with one player in each foursome.

Floyd was in great shape when the team finished in midafternoon. With a 313 team score, the Buffaloes were in even better shape than the 326 score that won them the 2021 state title and the 331 they had in 2020.

But for the win to become official, the team had to wait another two hours for the runner-up teams to finish.

“I think we’re in good shape, but you never know,” Davis said during the wait. “They would have to have four 78s to beat us; if they do that, you just have to tip your hat.”

The head gear remained in place.

After the tournament, the team got a limousine ride to dinner and they returned to Floyd for the traditional team photo under the county’s only stoplight.