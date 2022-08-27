Artemis Journal set for 2022 launch featuring Floyd talent

For the better part of four decades, the Artemis Journal has annually showcased compelling new voices with notable authors ranging from poet laureates to Pulitzer Prize and other major award winners and nominees.

Artemis has published 28 editions as a Literary and Art Journal and featured the work of more than 1,000 artists and writers in various capacities throughout the all-volunteer organization.

The theme of the 2022 journal, "For the Love of a Book," was inspired by Distinguished Poet Nikki Giovanni's poem, "Fall in Love (For Artemis)."

This theme expresses a core belief that implicitly drove the inception of Artemis, and it can account for its compendium's continuance into the present.

Gustav Flaubert said, "The art of writing is the art of discovering what you believe."

The team at Artemis believes in the importance of art and literature in our lives and acknowledges its potential as a coping mechanism and its utility in helping us understand the realities of the world around us.

Adopting this theme recognizes a community of people who feel the same and celebrate our journal.

Along with Nikki Giovanni, the 2022 Artemis Journal also includes the work of former U.S. Poet laureate Natasha Trethewey, Virginia Poet Laureates Ron Smith, Carolyn Kreiter-Foronda, and current Poet Laureate of the Commonwealth of Virginia Luisa Igloria, and many other remarkable poets and artists from around the world.

Several artists and writers from the Floyd area will be included, such as Colleen Redman, Katherine Chantel, Starroot and Lisal Kayati.

This year’s cover “The Flock,” is by the artist Steven Kenny, a renowned painter who recently moved to the Blue Ridge Mountains, Virginia. Steven Kenny was born in Peekskill, New York in 1962 and now resides in Check.

The Artemis mission has not changed from its conception. Borne out of the writing workshops held for the victims of domestic violence in Southwest Virginia, Artemis Journal has been an advocate for social justice since 1977.

Artemis has been a bright star that began in a basement at the Roanoke, Virginia YWCA. Artemis supports fair trade policies, artists and women-based businesses. Ten percent of earnings are donated to a women's shelter for abused women in Southwest Virginia.

Besides creating literary events, Artemis hosts a monthly podcast, Artemis Speaks, with Artemis Editor Jeri Rogers interviewing artists and writers published in the journal.

Now entering its third season, interviews include notable poets Giovanni, Virginia Poet Laureates, Ron Smith, Luisa Igloria, Carolyn Kreiter-Foronda, artists Bill White, Betty Branch, Donna Polseno, Sharon Mirtaheri and Steven Kenny.

The yearly celebratory launch of this year’s Artemis Journal will be from 5-9 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the Roanoke Taubman Museum of Art.

The launch will include readings Giovanni, original performances from Southwest Virginia Ballet, and additional artwork from Kenny.

Advance registration is encouraged. The cost is $25 for the public and $20 for members.

Register online at https://www.taubmanmuseum.org/calendar/25433/late-nights-artemis-journal-launch-and-poetry-reading.