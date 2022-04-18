Marion native experiences growing success as actor

As a little boy at home in Marion, Tracy Fisher loved watching action films with his dad, Walter Fisher. He never imagined that he’d one day make a living as an actor, but now he’s doing just that. Next month, he’ll appear on the big screen of more than 800 theaters nationwide.

The path to working full-time as an actor has covered two decades and had its share of pitfalls.

The desire to pursue film and TV work struck Fisher as a student at Radford University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in theater with a minor in cinematic arts in 2001.

He followed the path of so many other aspiring actors and moved to Los Angeles. Now, Fisher describes the experience as positive but notes that he didn’t experience significant success in LA. “There was so much competition,” he said, and acknowledged that he felt unprepared.

After 10 years, he opted for a change of scenery and moved to Atlanta, where the film industry is burgeoning. “I rediscovered the craft,” said Fisher, who later noted, “I’m a Southern guy.”

Fisher’s opportunities grew with his renewal.

Fisher appeared in NBC's Constantine’s Angels and Ministers of Grace episode, where he played Nurse Brad. He starred in Investigation Discovery's Murder By Numbers (The Eastside Killer) as Mike. He also played the young father in Jeremy Camp's music video, Keep Me In The Moment. This past holiday season, his work playing a realtor in The Christmas Listing re-aired on Lifetime. He also took on the role of a detective in the feature film called When We Try.

Finally, in 2019, Fisher’s career reached the point where he was acting full-time.

His growing success coincided with a move back to Virginia to the small community of Hot Springs, where he and his wife, a classical pianist, live.

With technology, Fisher said, he can live in Hot Springs, tape an audition and submit it. If that’s successful, he’ll do a callback by Zoom.

“Technology has opened up a lot of avenues,” Fisher said.

The work can be 24/7, he explained. On a recent Monday night, he was sitting at home watching football, when he learned he’d been picked for a commercial for Ohio’s lottery. He had to be in Ohio the following day.

“It’s a lifestyle,” Fisher said.

His persistence and commitment to that lifestyle have paid off. This year, his acting will be on display in four releases.

No Vacancy

Fisher is particularly excited about No Vacancy, a Christian film that will be released to more than 800 movie theaters on May 9.

As a man of faith, Fisher said that he gives priority to Christian films. “It’s absolutely important to me,” he said.

A Kingstone Studios/Saylors Bros. production, No Vacancy is based on a true story. The movie tells that story through the eyes of “a jaded reporter… demoted to a rural news station…. Her cynicism is slowly transformed when she befriends a recovering addict as she works a news story about a church struggling to purchase a motel for homeless families.”

No Vacancy stars Sean Young (Blade Runner, Dune), Dean Cain (Superman, God's Not Dead) and T.C. Stallings (War Room, Courageous).

The movie was filmed last September in Leesburg, Florida, which is the home of First Baptist Leesburg, a church that has been the subject of multiple documentaries and is celebrated for its model for community impact.

First Baptist Leesburg made the decision to help the needy in its community rather than build a new church. In 2008, the church worked to convert a motel into shelter. Today, The Samaritan Inn is reported to stay full every night.

Fisher said that No Vacancy offers a great story and message of hope. He plays the assistant city manager. While his character is discouraging to the pastor, Fisher is happy to say he’s not the bad guy.

No Vacancy will be shown at Legacy Theaters in Bristol, Va. Tickets are available now via https://www.fathomevents.com/events/No-Vacancy.

Other 2022 Releases

Also, this year, Fisher appears in The Road to Galena, a movie that presents the story of “one man's quiet desperation giving way to fulfillment; a story that motivates us to travel our own roads toward a more meaningful life.”

Fisher plays Brian Carlin, who starts out as the main character’s mentor and then is supervised by the man. A release date for this production is still to be determined.

Also to be released this year is the TV show “Empires of Excess,” which will appear on the History Channel. Fisher takes on the role of Mr. Strousse.

Pan American: Vol. I, which is still in post-production, is expected to be released this year. A film summary says, “Clandestine efforts within the so-called intelligence community precipitate the third World War.”

For Aspiring Actors

For anyone who is considering a career as an actor, Fisher said, “Go for what you want…. Live your dream for sure.”

However, he cautioned that they should go into the work prepared. Fisher noted that he had to let a couple opportunities go by because he wasn’t ready for them. “Make sure you’re prepared,” he advised.

After more than 20 years, the 46-year-old Fisher said, “I’m still pursuing my dream…. I’m still working to get to the next level.”

His goal is to win a reoccurring TV show role.

Hometown Fan

Fisher hopes to return to Marion this summer, especially to visit his mom, Sally Campbell Repass, who he talks to every night. Fisher also has four siblings.

Though he’s lived on the West Coast and in big cities, he declared with ease, “I love Marion and Smyth County.”