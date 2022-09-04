 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Student P-EBT funds approved

Virginia Department of Social Services
Logo by the Department of Social Services

Students attending Floyd County Public Schools may be eligible for almost $400 in summer 2022 P-EBT benefits from the Department of Social Services.

The P-EBT program was started in the spring of 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, to supplement school meals that were missed due to closures or illness.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a one-time payment of $391 on Aug. 23 for school-aged children, including recent high school graduates, and approved the same amount for children younger than six on Aug. 24.

Students are eligible to receive P-EBT benefits if they attend an approved school (which includes all of Floyd County Public Schools) qualify for free and reduced price school meals, and was absent because of a documented COVID-related issue.

Funds for the older students were disbursed by Aug. 25, and pre-school aged children should receive their benefits by Sept. 23.

Eligibility for P-EBT recipients is determined by the USDA and Food and Nutrition Service; if an eligible party does not have an existing P-EBT card, one will be mailed to the address provided by the local school system.

For more information about the P-EBT program, eligibility requirements and to request a new card, visit www.dss.virginia.gov/benefit/pebt.

