Hungry Mother's economic impact is growing

The pandemic didn’t stop people from visiting Hungry Mother State Park. In actuality, the number of visitors to the Marion park grew.

Andrew Philpott, the park manager, told the Marion Town Council earlier this month that in 2021 Hungry Mother attracted 240,000 visitors, an increase of 16% over the prior year.

Philpott presented the council with a report on the economic impact of Virginia’s state parks compiled by Dr. Vincent Magnini, who is considered one of the most prolific hospitality researchers in the world. Magnini, a Fulbright Scholar and the author of seven books, teaches at Longwood University.

In the report on 2021, he concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic illustrated the importance of state parks to tourism. He wrote, “…State parks help insulate Virginia tourism infrastructure from economic disruptions. When the economy flourishes, people visit state parks… when the economy contracts, people STILL visit state parks.”

Across the commonwealth, Magnini found those visitors bolstered the economy. In 2021, visitors to the 41 state parks spent an estimated $308.7 million in the state. About 40% of those dollars came from out-of-state tourists.

Philpott noted that Hungry Mother contributed its share, taking in about $10.2 million in visitor spending. That is up from $9.1 million in 2019.

Economic activity associated with the park reached $13.6 million.

All of the state parks in this region bolstered the economy.

The New River Trail State Park achieved $44.4 million of economic activity and $28.8 million in visitor spending.

Visitors to Grayson Highlands spent $7.4 million and created $9.6 million in economic activity.

Natural Tunnel and Wilderness Road state parks were responsible for $6.1 million and $6.4 million, respectively, in economic activity, and $3.8 million and $3.7 million in visitor spending.

Philpott also pointed to the jobs that the park creates both directly and indirectly. Hungry Mother is responsible for 145.2 jobs.

Grayson Highlands’ jobs number hits 103.2, while Natural Tunnel and Wilderness Road come in at 63 and 65.9.

The superstar on the jobs front is the New River Trail, which passes through multiple counties. The report says it is responsible for 459.6 jobs.

The state parks more than pay for themselves. According to Magnini’s report, in 2021, for every $1 of general tax revenue provided to state parks, $14.46 is generated in money that wouldn’t likely be here otherwise.

“That’s a huge economic impact,” Philpott said.

The park manager and Ken Heath, Marion’s director of community and economic development, celebrated the partnership that exists between the town and Hungry Mother.

Marion’s former assistant director of community and economic development, Alexandra Veatch, now serves as Hungry Mother’s assistant manager, and helps foster the relationship.

Philpott said it’s part of their work to help connect their visitors with restaurants and other businesses in Marion.

According to Heath, the town is working with Virginia Tourism to promote Hungry Mother as a premiere attraction. “We couldn’t have a better partner at the lake,” he said.

Philpott also told the council that the park is updating facilities at the park, undertaking a roofing project on two cabins, the replacement of 20 HVAC units, and upgrades at the amphitheater.

The park manager also said he’s happy with the transition of the former restaurant on the park grounds to the Lakeview Event Center. From weddings to meetings, Philpott said, the center is steadily taking bookings.

He noted that annual passes to the park are for sale at the Discovery Center.

And, Philpott is looking to fill park jobs for the coming months. He said, “If you know anyone looking for work, send them our way.”