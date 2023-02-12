The Floyd Planning Commission is tasked with considering a new temporary sign limit for tax parcels within town limits.

Results could impact the ongoing lawsuit against the Town Council, filed by Councilman David Whitaker in October 2021.

After a closed session with Town Attorney Janet Murrell on Feb. 2, Council members voted to recommend the Planning Commission contemplate changing the Floyd Zoning Ordinance on temporary signs to 24 square-feet per tax parcel.

A standard temporary sign is about 3 square-feet.

If the change is ultimately approved, the Zoning Ordinance will allow up to eight temporary signs per tax parcel in town, increasing from the current three.

The Zoning Ordinance that first included the sign limit was approved by Council in March 2021. A year later, Floyd County Judge Mike Fleenor ruled the sign limit burdens property owners’ right to Free Speech, which Whitaker said in the original filing.

Updates on the case have occasionally been presented to Council members in closed sessions during regular meetings. No updates have been public since the 2021 hearing in Floyd court.

Since the lawsuit is brought by a councilman, Council could not be represented by the Town Attorney. The body hired Guynn, Waddell, Carroll & Lockaby, P.C., out of Salem soon after the lawsuit was filed.

As of Feb. 8, Town Clerk Lynn Gergory said, the town has spent $15,000 for the firm’s representation.