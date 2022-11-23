 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Angel Tree gifts due Monday

CFC volunteers

CFC volunteers organize presents to go to households during the 2021 season.

 Photo submitted

Applications and interviews for the 2022 Christmas For Children program have been completed. The nonprofit is serving more than 70 families with a total of 156 gifts.

Angels were distributed to local churches and businesses at the end of October. All gifts should be returned to the donation location at the Floyd Moose Lodge (444 Floyd Highway S.) by Monday, Nov. 28.

Volunteers will be on hand between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to accept gift donations.

Parents and guardians can pick up gift packages at the Moose Lodge on Friday, Dec. 9, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, between 10 a.m. and noon.

Those picking up are asked to bring the letter sent to the approved applicant and a photo ID.

The purpose of CFC is to provide supplemental gifts during the holidays for children (aged from birth throughout high school and unmarried) of families experiencing financial problems in Floyd County.

The primary focus of CFC is on the needs of children from low-income families. CFC is not restricted to families receiving public assistance.

For more information about the nonprofit and its mission, visit www.christmasforchildrenfloyd.com.

