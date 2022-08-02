Hyltons hold 12th reunion

The 12th reunion of the Gilbert Hylton family was held on Saturday, July 9, at the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren Fellowship Hall in Floyd County.

There were approximately 100 relatives and guests in attendance. Ten states were represented.

Gilbert Hylton served as president of the Floyd Mutual Telephone Company (Citizens) for a number of years and was elected to the ministry at the Topeco Church of the Brethren in 1919 – the year the church was organized. He was known for custom sawing, thrashing, surveying public roads and building bridges.

The Hyltons had 10 children: Gay, Clarris, Effie, John, Jabe, Bess, Ila, Ira, Julian (Pete) and Maynard.

The family had 47 grandchildren.

Six of the nine living grandchildren attended the 12th reunion: Shirley Hylton Richards of Floyd; Clyde Hylton of Fieldale; Nelson Hylton of Roanoke; Wilma Hylton Dippery of Westminster, MD; Iva Hylton Bukkila of Riner; and M. Wayne Hylton of Westminster, MD.

Eight of the 10 original children had family representation at the reunion. Of the eight families, the Gay Smith family had 18 in attendance, the John Hylton family had 23, and the Maynard Hylton family had 29.

Two children and two daughters-in-law of the late Maynard G. and Edith R. Hylton were hosts for the reunion: Iva H. Bukkila of Riner; Wayne and Darlene H. Hylton of Westminster, MD; Brenda S. Hylton of Floyd; and Lavene M. Hylton of Salem.

Other members of Maynard’s family included: Karen and Mark Via; Angela, Mike, and Kaylee Myers; Patricia Moore; Brandon and Laura Lee Allen, Addison, Nash, Tucker, and Sada Allen; Danny, Donna, Jacob, and Emma Smith; Todd and Austin Hylton; Adam, Christa, and Hannah Hylton; Christa Hylton; Chad Hylton and fiancee’, Heather Sinclair, and their daughter, Raegan Emory.

Other Hylton descendants had family members present: Ricky Blake of Huntington, WV; Kim Johnson of Riner; Janet Keith of Floyd; Audrey LaMyra and husband of Pilot Mountain, NC.

The oldest, youngest, the one who traveled the farthest, and most family members present were also recognized with a special gift.

Clyde Hylton, son of Jabe Hylton, was the oldest member present at 89; Sada Brooke Allen, daughter of Laura Lee and Brandon Allen, great granddaughter of Brenda S. Hylton, was the youngest member present at 2.5 years old; Jamie, Michele and Max Vickers from Pilot Mountain, NC, traveled the farthest distance; and the Gay Smith family had the most family members present.

In 2017 it was decided by Donald Hylton, to have the next reunion in honor of Iva H. Bukkila, his sister.

She wrote, printed and sold her dad’s (Maynard G. Hylton’s) book, “John B. and Nancy Howell Hylton - Descendants and Ancestors – 1690-1995.”

She has also printed updates to the book, newsletters, e-mails and had a hand in all 12 family reunions.

Donald’s estate honored her with a plaque – “Hylton —Our Roots Run Deep & Our Branches Reach to heaven” — the theme for the reunion. The plaque was made by Jared and Misti Gardner of Floyd.

A memorial service was held to remember the 21 family members that had passed away since the last reunion in 2017. A memorial candle was given to a representative from each of the deceased family members.

A memorial pre-lite candle was placed on the “Hylton Tree of Life” by Emma Smith in memory of loved ones. Since 1985 – the first Hylton Reunion, 100 family members have been recognized in memorial services.

The service was led by Brenda S. Hylton reciting Psalm 23 and Donna Smith reading a poem, “The Family Tree.”

A song “The Unclouded Day” by the Harman Family was played – family of Foster Harman and grandmother, Effie Hylton Harman.

Everyone enjoyed a fellowship meal prepared by the Women’s Fellowship at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren.

A reunion cake (made by Sandy Huff of Floyd) was donated by Brenda in memory of her husband, Donald Hylton. The cake was served in memory of Gail Gibson Hylton, late wife of Nelson Hylton, who was killed in a tragic automobile accident on Dec. 16, 1988.

A 2022 update and newsletter, covering the last five years, was prepared and distributed by Iva H. Bukkila.

Several items were raffled off and two items were sold in a silent auction. The two items were made by Jeff Stouffer, member of the Clarris Hylton family.

Lori Harman Cummings and her daughter, Effie, from Cottage Hills, IL, played the fiddle and sang several selections, along with attendees, for all to enjoy.

The 13th reunion will be planned and carried out by the children of Clarris Reed, the second child to Gilbert Hylton.