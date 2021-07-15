Marion artist tells festival story

As a little girl, the possibilities of the Hungry Mother Festival excited Lily Gray. She couldn’t wait to taste the kettle corn and lemonade, and, then, new outfits awaited at her favorite vendor’s stand. This year, an older Gray is still excited, but for the human connection that awaits everyone.
Gray, a Marion Senior High School graduate and a Virginia Commonwealth University student, lost a friend to COVID-19 in January.
This past weekend, she remembered him and reflected, “I just know he’d want us to get together and hug and laugh. I’m grateful this festival got to happen….”
Gray is also excited because the annual festival is celebrating her art on its posters.
Her artwork was scheduled for use in 2020, but the pandemic forced the festival’s cancellation.
Gray learned about the design contest as a high school senior – in her first formal art class.
She fondly recalls studying art in the fifth grade with Mary Beth Graham and in the summers with her grandmother, but, in middle and high school, the multi-talented Gray’s class electives shifted to theatre, choir, and Spanish.
Still, she said, “That didn’t stop me from painting….”
Finally, in the last semester of her senior year, Gray said, scheduling worked out and she opted to take a painting class instead of the second part of calculus. “What a joy it was to have 90 minutes each day to sit and paint,” she said.
Her art teacher, Tim Smith, told the students about the Art League of Marion’s design contest for the festival’s posters. The league organizes the festival.
Gray began brainstorming. She wanted a simple design “that incorporated the nature, art, and crafts of the festival at Hungry Mother. I remember going to the festival as a kid and being excited for kettle corn and lemonade, but most of all for Alice Hauver’s doll clothing stand. I loved to buy dresses and outfits for my American Girl dolls.”
A more recent photo of fellow MSHS graduate Hunter Blevins also served as inspiration. Blevins hiked to the top of Molly’s Knob and captured the sun low above the mountains creating a sky of purple, rose, and gold. He shared the image on Instagram.
Gray chose the same colors for her design that put the mountains behind an outline of the commonwealth with a dogwood bloom marking Marion. She added a painter’s palette to represent the artists and a sewing needle and thread lines to symbolize a quilt and the artisans.
Gray is “…so appreciative that my art was chosen to represent this joyful community event…. My prayer is that God can use this time to help us value one another.”
Now a college student, Gray is pursuing another of her creative passions at the Richmond university. She’s studying theatre performance. For that, she gives a nod to another MSHS teacher, Todd Necessary, Gray’s theatre director.
Despite being a theatre major, her art skills are coming in handy. During a design class, she drew costume designs for characters in plays.
She continues to paint as a hobby as well making earrings and beading, making cards, writing to pen pals, and singing and writing songs.
“I love theatre because it is such a collaborative art form,” she said, adding, “Whether I end up acting or not, I believe in the power of storytelling.”
This summer, all her skills are likely being put to work. She’s serving as a “Jellies” counselor for kids who have completed the second grade at a Montreat, N.C., day camp. “We run all over Montreat’s campus, playing games and also have art, music, and devotion. It was something my family did for vacation one week each summer growing up and I always look forward to the Friday night Big Mountain Circle dances, which are a mix of traditional Appalachian partner dancing with a live band and some novelty dances with choreography that anyone can join.”
Perhaps, another sun set will inspire her. Gray observed, “This year we’re outside and I love watching the sunset as all generations hit the dance floor and have a blast together.”
The Hungry Mother Festival takes place this Friday through Sunday at the Marion state park of the same name. Learn more about the festival in the B section of this edition.