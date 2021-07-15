Marion artist tells festival story

As a little girl, the possibilities of the Hungry Mother Festival excited Lily Gray. She couldn’t wait to taste the kettle corn and lemonade, and, then, new outfits awaited at her favorite vendor’s stand. This year, an older Gray is still excited, but for the human connection that awaits everyone.

Gray, a Marion Senior High School graduate and a Virginia Commonwealth University student, lost a friend to COVID-19 in January.

This past weekend, she remembered him and reflected, “I just know he’d want us to get together and hug and laugh. I’m grateful this festival got to happen….”

Gray is also excited because the annual festival is celebrating her art on its posters.

Her artwork was scheduled for use in 2020, but the pandemic forced the festival’s cancellation.

Gray learned about the design contest as a high school senior – in her first formal art class.

She fondly recalls studying art in the fifth grade with Mary Beth Graham and in the summers with her grandmother, but, in middle and high school, the multi-talented Gray’s class electives shifted to theatre, choir, and Spanish.

Still, she said, “That didn’t stop me from painting….”