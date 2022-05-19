Pandemic inspires pops of color at Skyline

Brenda Lagsse puts a little piece of herself into each paper creation she makes.

Lagsse, who is legally blind, wasn’t a crafter before moving into Skyline Nursing Home and Rehab.

Now, she transforms her room into an art studio each morning, with glue, markers, scissors and plenty of paper (of all kinds) within reach.

Animals, plants, cartoon characters and famous faces fill Lagsse’s room, and she often gifts her art to other residents and staff members.

“It makes me feel good, too,” she said.

Preacher Shelby Hylton has several pieces of Lagsse’s art displayed in his room, including praying hands, a cross and a sunflower. Hylton, himself, is an author who has more than 10,000 words in his current project.

Lagsse said the hanging flower baskets are her current favorites and demonstrated how close she has to be to the table to make out what she’s doing: about an inch.

Lagsse has several first- and second-place ribbons from winning art competitions at local fairs.

Skyline Community Outreach Director Moses Barr said once Lagsse found her “niche, she hasn’t stopped.”

“There’s a piece of her in everyone’s room,” he said.

With her loss of sight, Barr said, Lagsse “stepped out on faith” to develop her talent, instead of viewing art as something she can’t do.

Barr said many residents filled their time during the pandemic with art projects, and it has made the community a more colorful place.

Another award-winning artist at Skyline is Curtis “Grant” Turner, whose work showcases clean lines and an array of neon, pastels and other tones.

Like Lagsse, Turner gifts his art to friends and staff members. His first-place ribbons from the New River Valley Fair and Floyd County Fair are displayed in his room.

“I thought, ‘Everybody likes this kind of stuff and it could help them,’” Turner said.

Turner said he can color blind-folded and in the dark, thanks to an uncle who was blind. He said the skill comes in handy when the lights have to be off, and he’s not ready to stop.

Barr, who is in charge of Skyline events and volunteers, is passionate about reuniting the greater Floyd community with the community at Skyline.

He said Lagsse’s and Turner’s art is a testament to what residents did throughout the pandemic “in spite of.”