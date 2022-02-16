Wythe man charged with attempted malicious wounding

A Wythe County man was arrested Tuesday after a domestic incident at his home.

According to Wythe County Chief Deputy Anthony Cline, deputies were called to the home of Jerry Wade Melton Jr., 1020 Zion Church Road, about 4:30 p.m. Cline said Melton’s wife, Kathy Melton, called 911 to report that she had locked herself in a bathroom because her husband was intoxicated, had a 9mm pistol and was threatening to harm them both.

As deputies arrived on the scene, Melton, 54, kicked in the bathroom door and fired one round from the gun. He then left the house, where deputies encountered him with the gun. Cline said there was a brief standoff before Melton laid down the weapon.

There was a brief scuffle when deputies tried to handcuff Melton, during which Melton’s eye was injured as deputies wrestled him to the ground, the chief deputy said.

Melton was charged with attempted malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in a building, assault and battery of a family member, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Held on a $5,000 bond, Melton, who is disabled, has no criminal record, according to court documents.

“Stated he has never been in trouble and this was just an argument,” a magistrate wrote when setting Melton’s bail.

His preliminary hearing’s been set for March 15 in Wythe County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.