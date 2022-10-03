New Life programs to continue after death of founder

Bishop R. Leon Goad, the founder and director of New Life Church and Ministries, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 1 at the age of 75.

Goad was a powerful minister and preacher whose ministry and influence grew to reach many countries. He started preaching more than 50 years ago and became known as a minister who allowed the Spirit of God to move.

Around 1984, Goad started tent crusades, setting up the big tent throughout the Eastern part of the U.S. in rural areas, small towns and in inner-city areas. On occasion he faced down motorcycle gangs and others by standing his ground in faith knowing that God would protect him.

In many of these services, those battling afflictions would come to the altars and be set free. He started churches in many of the areas where he had evangelized.

Goad was also a pastor of a church, with the help of assistant pastors. He would often hold a crusade at night, travel all night to be able to minister at his home church for Sunday morning and travel all day to be back at the crusade to hold the night’s services.

As years went by, he started a church association and a minister association that ordains ministers in many different countries thus gaining the title “Bishop.”

Originally the ministry’s name was Faith Evangelistic Ministries.

In 1986, Goad changed the name to New Life Church and Ministries. At that time, the Lord led him from Dublin to Galax where he started New Life Worship Center.

Later under Goad’s guidance and with his help, the congregation built what is now Trinity Baptist Church. He was able to do so because he had run a construction company before becoming a full-time minister.

Goad became involved in the food ministry during the tent days. He also had food pantries at his churches and opened Sonrise Food Bank, a program that collected salvage and donated it to nonprofit organizations for only 14 cents a pound handling fee.

At the height of this program, it was providing food and supplies to more than 200 nonprofit organizations including church food pantries, children’s homes and others.

This program expanded to having offices in Galax, Bassett, Pulaski, Troutdale and Wytheville. In three years it distributed over 1 million pounds of food.

Goad also continued to operate a church food pantry which distributed food to hundreds of people who were in need in Carroll, Grayson, Wythe, Smyth and Surry counties.

In 1989, God led Bishop Goad to start a Christian school, New Life Christian Academy. The school is now celebrating 33 years of providing an alternative to public schools.

During these years it has helped countless young people to find a new start. The school offers a program based on a Christian curriculum, and it offers one on one help. It also has a home school program with students from many states in the U.S. The New Life Bible College and Seminary opened in 2000 and has helped start more than 50 extensions across the globe.

Also in 2000 the ministry moved to Hillsville.

In 2001 God led Bishop Goad to purchase WHHV AM 1400, the Hillsville radio station and later in 2002 to purchase WGFC AM 1030, the Floyd radio station. Then the ministry also began operating WNLB, a 24-hour internet station that broadcasts teaching and preaching. Hundreds of people in many countries listen regularly.

Upon moving to Hillsville, the ministry continued New Life Worship Center until 2013 when it opened the Hillsville Worship Center at 507 Virginia Street.

Goad always felt a calling to reach out to those who are ministering. He mentored many pastors and evangelists, many of whom later became world known preachers.

Through his radio station ministry, he encouraged many gospel artists and groups helping them to be successful in their ministries. He ministered to several generations through his years of ministering and preaching, but he has also been a great influence one-on-one, reaching out to those he comes in contact.

Goad will be greatly missed.

The ministry is pleased to announce that all the programs of New Life Church and Ministries including all the radio stations (WHHV, WGFC and WNLB), New Life Christian Academy, New Life Bible College and Seminary and all the other programs that the ministry operates will continue to operate.

None of the programs that New Life offers will be closing. All programs will be continuing.

Suzanne Goad, Goad’s daughter, has been running the radio stations for some time and will continue to do so.

Sandy Haga, the Director of New Life Christian Academy and New Life Bible College and Seminary has been running the school and college for many years and will continue to do so.

There are three co-pastors who have been ministering at Hillsville Worship Center for a couple of years and they will continue to do so.

“For several years Brother Goad’s health had not been good,” Haga said. “As time went on he turned the executive duties over to others in the ministry who had already been helping with most of these duties for many years. We had been operating for some time during his sickness and we’ll continue on the path he set in motion. … We have many promises that God has made us concerning things to come, and we know that He will keep His Word. We have great things ahead…”