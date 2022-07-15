Campers take center stage

With five days of rehearsal, students in the Acting Up summer camp at the June Bug Center performed “An Undisclosed Location” over the weekend.

The JBC’s Program Coordinator Resa Mattson instructed the camp July 5-8 and directed the afternoon performance on Saturday, July 9. Amanda Keyton served as assistant instructor.

“I am so unbelievably proud of these students, they truly have blown me away,” Mattson said in the show program. “This is the first drama they have ever done and they have done an amazing job with every aspect.”

Campers not only acted but also managed the set design, costumes, lighting, backstage set up and more.

Jovie Jeppson was co-director, Alex Woodward handled lighting, and Backstage and Set Design was led by Janish DeCesar and Kenley Dunn.

Woodward, Clementine Anderson and Oliver Sehen were in charge of Costumes/Hair/Makeup.

Actors included Ocean Church as John Bonner; Seyda Barrett as Ziegler; Isiah McMillan as Reema Hijazi; Eva Sarver-Wolf as Eva Kricksciun; and Lily Anderson as Jeff Gonzalez.

Learn more about JBC programs and upcoming events at www.junebugcenter.org.