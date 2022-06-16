Democratic candidate for 9th District seat to speak in Wytheville

Taysha DeVaughan, the current 9th Congressional District Democratic candidate, will be the featured speaker for the Tuesday, June 21, meeting of the Wythe County Democrats. The evening meeting will begin at 6 o’clock in the circuit courtroom at 225 S. 4th Street #105 in Wytheville.

DeVaughan is a resident of Wise County, making her home in Big Stone Gap with her young son Aiden. Born in Lawton, Oklahoma, she moved to Virginia in 2011 when her father became the director of Flatwoods Job Civilian Conservation Center in Coeburn.

Soon after graduating from UVA-Wise with a BA degree in communications, DeVaughan began her career at the Appalachian Community Fund as a regional organizer. She was then promoted to her current position as the donor engagement coordinator.

She is currently serving as president of the Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards and is active in the Lonesome Pine Mutual Aid. DeVaughan is also serving as a gubernatorial appointee to the Virginia Council on Environmental Justice.

Area Democrats are invited to the June 21 meeting to meet DeVaughan.

Wythe County Democrats