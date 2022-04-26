Smyth officials give boost to Rich Valley Fair organizers

Help is coming to upgrade the Rich Valley Fair Association’s kitchen in time for members to be flipping their famous hamburgers and cooking up other goodies for this summer’s fair.

Association members had appealed to the Smyth County Board of Supervisors for the needed commercial kitchen upgrade projected to cost $175,000.

In recent months, the supervisors have heard from multiple community centers around the county about needs. With some anticipated surplus in this year’s county budget, the supervisors have awarded funds for several projects and are seeking grant money for other proposals.

Most recently, the supervisors had looked at requests from the Rich Valley Fair, the Nebo Community Center, the Adwolfe Fire Department, the Konnarock Community Center, the Allison Gap Community Center, and the Riverside Community Center.

Combined, the entities were asking for $612,770 from county coffers.

After reviewing the requests, the supervisors’ Budget Committee proposed four recommendations to be paid out of a budget surplus or reserves:

$25,000 to replace the Konnarock center’s well;

$27,000 to replace the Adwolfe department’s roof;

$50,000 grant with an additional dollar-for-dollar match up to an additional $62,500 for the Rich Valley Fair; and,

$61,116 for the Nebo center.

However, in board discussions at its meeting, Supervisor Phil Stevenson suggested it might be better to concentrate on one project between Nebo and Rich Valley rather than just funding portions of both projects. He noted that the association needed to move ahead with its work in order to be ready for the annual fair, which usually falls in late July and early August.

Stevenson said he didn’t want to shut out the Nebo center but rather delay an award. The Nebo center is asking for $61,116 for floor repairs/replacements, $23,650 for new windows, $30,000 for a new HVAC system, and $71,654 for interior doors, painting, insulation, electrical upgrades, guttering, chimney demo, ADA upgrades and other rehabilitation.

Stevenson noted that the fair serves the entire community, while the Nebo center’s service area is more limited.

Supervisors did also note that the tobacco commission is interested in reviewing county grant applications for some of these projects.

Agreeing to pursue the grants, the supervisors decided to award the fair association $112,000 and ask the county’s Economic Development Authority to consider making the organization a $63,000 loan for the remainder of the project.

In conjunction with the award, the supervisors requested that the fair association present them with three years of financial records and maintain good accounting practicing, including noting revenues from its events.

The supervisors also OK’d awarding the $25,000 to the Konnarock center and $27,000 to the fire department for its roof.