What better way to enjoy a late winter evening than dinner and a show?

Come join the cast of Noises Off! at the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre in Wytheville this weekend and next for some comfort food, spirits and a comedic romp through the antics of characters trying to put on a show.

“It’s a play within a play,” said Director George Bailey. “Everybody is the star.”

In Noises Off!, the characters are busy trying to put on a play called ‘Noises On’ but the many misunderstandings, mishaps and muddled relationships create chaos that is frustrating for the characters and hilarious for the audience.

There is a forgetful character and a “fixer” trying to control a couple of relationships with fairly disastrous results, Bailey said. The first act reveals the disorder – who’s spending time with whom - and the second act offers the audience a view from behind the scenes of the play within the play from which the turmoil originates.

Bailey said the high-brow comedy of the dialogue and the low-brow comedy of the physical action give audiences the best of both worlds in which the characters try to get their act together despite the mayhem of human interaction.

“I was looking for a comedy to make people laugh,” said Bailey of his choice for the performance. “Two years ago we did Steel Magnolias and I liked this play for its comedic effect. There was a movie of Noises Off! in 1992. This is a PG-13 style show and we’ve tempered the language.”

“It’s a farce, making fun of making fun,” the director continued. “Audiences can expect a good laugh at the characters.”

Bailey is artistic director for Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre having started out as an actor there 22 years ago. He also manages the dining room and directs about 80% of what goes on stage, overseeing the other 20%.

Bailey said that he studied music and theatre with a goal of going beyond acting into directing.

“I love it!” he said.

Cast members for Noises Off! include Nick Landmesser, Matthew Frusher, Karen Melton, Dwayne Reeder, Rocky Cooper, Matthew Porter, Kelli-Ann Paterwic, Lov Ruddell and Katelyn Sheiner. Some are local and area residents and most are regulars with whom Bailey has previously worked.

Dinner will include onion crusted chicken, ranch potatoes, vegetables, chips and dip, salad and dessert. Alcohol will be available.

Dinner is at 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Matinees on Sundays begin with dinner at 1 p.m. and the show at 2:30 p.m.

The performances take place tonight and Sunday afternoon and again March 3-5. Tickets for the dinner and show are: $59.85 for age 55 and above; $61.85 for adults under 55; $41.85 for students age 13 and above; and $36.23 for children age 12 and under.

The dinner theatre is located at 170 Malin Drive in Wytheville. Call the box office at 276-223-0891 or 888-950-3382 for reservations and information.