HOPE, Inc., director updates Wytheville leaders on homeless situation

HOPE, Inc., Executive Director Andy Kegley briefed the Wytheville Town Council on the area’s homeless situation during Monday’s Town Council meeting.

He said his organization’s capacity to help those who are homeless is limited because of the availability of funding and the decrease in affordable housing.

He also said that his agency is part of a committee that is trying to establish an overnight shelter in Wytheville to help mitigate the problem. He asked the town about the availability of the Fourth Street Civic Center, but was told that the American Legion has a lease on property.

Council agreed to re-visit the issue.

Kegley said that this year his agency has seen the closure of at least four places that offered affordable housing: the Walnut Inn, Otey Apartments, Oyo Motel and the Wythe Refuge shelter for women, which will close in April.

“True, some of those units were substandard, unsafe and ultimately condemned, but they are affordable in that utility costs are frequently included, which is a barrier to many households trying to rent a home,” Kegley said.

The closures add up to about 150 housing units, displacing vulnerable households.

“They are now competing against others in an extremely tight housing market, and this is as laborers come to town to build the Blue Star manufacturing facility, and certainly before the first waves of 2,500 future employees come to town and wonder where they will lay their heads at night,” Kegley said. “Dozens more units have seen increased rents, making them more unaffordable and out-of-reach for vulnerable households.”

HOPE serves a five-county area of Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth and Wythe, as well as the city of Galax. In Galax, area churches and agencies have opened a warming shelter for the homeless that is only open on nights when the temperature drops to 29 or below.

According to Kegley, HOPE can provide housing locally for three families a night, through the course of this year.

“The average length of stay has increased from 15 nights five years ago to more than 150 nights, at $50 a night. This is directly related to the availability of affordable homes for our clients to move into,” Kegley said.

Since August, 500 people have approached HOPE and been turned away because of a lack of funds with 147 being homeless and another 390 at risk of being evicted and becoming homeless, he added.

As cold weather approaches, Kegley said that 150-plus identified households are in need of a warm, safe and dry place to live.

HOPE is working to bring 40 to 50 new units of housing online in the next two years, but that doesn’t help with the current situation, he said.

“With regards to new construction, Council’s work on rewriting the zoning ordinance to upgrade density is a positive step in the right direction, as would be requiring new market rate projects to set aside a minimum number of affordable dwelling units,” Kegley said.

Discussing the need for a warming or overnight shelter, he said that once a site is secured, the committee would need to train volunteer staff and create a budget for needed items like insurance, cots, blankets, food, etc.

“We know it’s a daunting task, but one we’re committed to implementing with support from council,” Kegley said. “And we want to partner with law enforcement, veterans, other human service agencies, the faith community, to make a true collaboration.”

From 1989 to 2011, the Crossroads Shelter at 240 Calhoun St. housed the town’s homeless. In 2011, organizations started a new way of caring for the homeless: instead of staying at a shelter, people who find themselves with no place to go spend a few days in a local hotel until workers find them a low-rent apartment or home. In addition, counselors went to clients instead of the clients coming to them. It was an innovative approach to treating the homeless population that was being studied statewide by other homeless organizations.

In 2012, the Crossroads property was auctioned off.

While HOPE deals with people seeking more permanent shelter, local law enforcement agencies said they mainly deal with the transient homeless. If they ask for assistance, officials refer them to HOPE.

Lt. Bryan Bard said that so far, he has not seen an increase in the number of homeless people officers encounter.

“When Oyo closed, a lot there were not local residents – they left the area and went on to the next town,” Bard said. “They tend to travel to where there area services and we are more limited in our services here.”

The lieutenant said that many homeless seek shelter that is out of sight.

“We do get occasional calls about people in the park,” he said. “We do check on them, but if they are not doing anything illegal, like drinking in public, we check on them, inquire about their situation and refer them to HOPE ministries if they request service. It’s surprising how many people don’t want services; that is their lifestyle, not that they choose to be homeless.”

Bard said officers even see regulars passing through every year, heading south to warmer weather.

“If they are not doing anything illegal, they have the same rights as everybody else,” he said.

Maj. Anthony Cline of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies don’t see many homeless individuals in the county. Most are at the Greyhound bus station at exit 86 near the Pulaski County line.

“Usually, they catch a bus out of the area,” he said. “We see a lot of interstate travelers; they may be here a day or two, and then they are gone.”